IN PICS | Kentucky Floods Continue To Wreak Havoc; Death Toll Rises To Eight In Appalachia

A house and structures near Quicksand, Kentucky, are seen inundated on 28 July after storms pounded sections of central Appalachia and heavy rains led to flash floods and mudslides.
As storms wreaked havoc on central Appalachia, heavy rains have produced flash flooding and mudslides. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the flooding is among the worst in the state's history.
Bonnie Combs, right, comforts her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling as the North Fork of the Kentucky River floods her property in Jackson.
Torrential rains caused devastating floods in Appalachia, Kentucky on July 28, killing at least eight people.
On Thursday, July 28, a truck drives down flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Kentucky.
Members of the Lexington, Winchester and Clark County Fire Departments as well as emergency medical services, work together to transport evacuees across flooded Troublesome Creek in Jackson, Kentucky.
Another bout of rain loomed in an area that had already been battered by days of severe weather. Water gushed off Appalachia's mountains and rushed out of streambeds, inundating homes and roadways.
On July 28, members of the Winchester, Fire Department use inflatable boats to navigate the flood waters across Kentucky State Road 15 in Jackson to rescue stranded persons.
Rescuers utilised helicopters and boats to reach victims who were trapped by flooding. Flooding also affected parts of western and southern West Virginia.