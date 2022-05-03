In Pics: Locals Prepare To Flee As Wildfire In Mexico Approaches Residential Structures

Quick links:
Chris Castillo throws a freshly-cut log as he and his cousins clear a wireline beside a family member's residence in Las Vegas.
New Mexico National Guard Aviation UH-60 Black Hawk flies as part of firefighting efforts, dropping thousands of gallons of water with Bambi buckets from the air.
New Mexico National Guard Aviation soldiers execute water drops as part of firefighting efforts, dropping thousands of gallons of water from a UH-60 Black Hawks with Bambi buckets to douse the flames.
A State Police vehicle drives by the New Mexico State Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M.-- a mental care facility, which was evacuated following a massive fire.
People help clear a fire line beside a residential structure near a wildfire on the outskirts of Las Vegas.
New Mexico National Guard truck is preparing to deliver potable water to communities in response to the Calf Canyon.