In Pics: Locals Prepare To Flee As Wildfire In Mexico Approaches Residential Structures

A massive wildfire is spreading in the US state of New Mexico - over 97,000 acres have already been burnt, resulting in the residents fleeing from home.

Mexico fire
Image: AP

Chris Castillo throws a freshly-cut log as he and his cousins clear a wireline beside a family member's residence in Las Vegas.

Mexico fire
Image: AP

New Mexico National Guard Aviation UH-60 Black Hawk flies as part of firefighting efforts, dropping thousands of gallons of water with Bambi buckets from the air.

Mexico fire
Image: AP

New Mexico National Guard Aviation soldiers execute water drops as part of firefighting efforts, dropping thousands of gallons of water from a UH-60 Black Hawks with Bambi buckets to douse the flames.

Mexico fire
Image: AP

A State Police vehicle drives by the New Mexico State Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M.-- a mental care facility, which was evacuated following a massive fire.

Mexico fire
Image: AP

People help clear a fire line beside a residential structure near a wildfire on the outskirts of Las Vegas.

Mexico fire
Image: AP

New Mexico National Guard truck is preparing to deliver potable water to communities in response to the Calf Canyon.

Mexico fire
Image: AP

New Mexico National Guard soldiers on the ground ready buses to transport evacuees to emergency shelters.

