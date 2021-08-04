In Pics: Lollapalooza Festival Held In Chicago With Enormous Turnout

Quick links:
The Lollapalooza is a four day long annual music fesitval held in Chicago's Grant Park. The vibrant fest included performers from various genres of music including rock, heavy metal, hip hop etc.
Pertaining to the coronavirus contagion, the festival was conducted virtually last year. However, with receding threat of the infection, it was held with full in-person attendance this year.
This is a file image where an artist could be seen performing in front of a crowd. This year, authorities had mandated the presentation of vaccination certifacation or COVID negative test report.
This photo, shared by the official page of Lollapalooza features American rapper, singer, and songwriter Toosii.
While this photograph shows another artists jumping on the stage and spilling some energy in the crowds. This year the artist lineup included EARTHGANG, Radkey, Big Wild amongst others.
Although, the music fiesta is known to feature commercial bands and locals artists, it has, in past witnessed performance from Kenye West, Chance the Rapper, OutKast amongst others.
The festival also has spin-offs events including PurimPalooza and Kidzapalooza. The festival also has multiple international expansions in countries including Germnany, France amongst others.
According to multiple reports, more than 1,00,000 people attended the festival, which ended on August 1 this year.
Artists inlcuding Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, the Foo Fighters, and Megan Thee Stallion performed infront of thusansands this year. Here, two DJs could be seen playing music to the exuberant crowd.