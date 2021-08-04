Last Updated:

In Pics: Lollapalooza Festival Held In Chicago With Enormous Turnout

The Lollapalooza is a four day long annual music fesitval held in Chicago's Grant Park. The vibrant fest includes performers from various genres of music.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Lollapalooza Festival
1/10
Associated Press

The Lollapalooza is a four day long annual music fesitval held in Chicago's Grant Park. The vibrant fest included performers from various genres of music including rock, heavy metal, hip hop etc. 

Lollapalooza Festival
2/10
P1Crunan/Twitter

Pertaining to the coronavirus contagion, the festival was conducted virtually last year. However, with receding threat of the infection, it was held with full in-person attendance this year.  

Lollapalooza Festival
3/10
Associated Press

This is a file image where an artist could be seen performing in front of a crowd. This year, authorities had mandated the presentation of vaccination certifacation or COVID negative test report.

Lollapalooza Festival
4/10
lollapalooza/Twitter

This photo, shared by the official page of Lollapalooza features American rapper, singer, and songwriter Toosii. 

Lollapalooza Festival
5/10
lollapalooza/Twitter

While this photograph shows another artists jumping on the stage and spilling some energy in the crowds. This year the artist lineup included EARTHGANG, Radkey, Big Wild amongst others. 

Lollapalooza Festival
6/10
Daniel Boczarski/Redferns

Although, the music fiesta is known to feature commercial bands and locals artists, it has, in past witnessed performance from Kenye West, Chance the Rapper, OutKast amongst others. 

Lollapalooza Festival
7/10
lollapalooza/Twitter

The festival also has spin-offs events  including PurimPalooza and Kidzapalooza. The festival also has multiple international expansions in countries including Germnany, France amongst others. 

Lollapalooza Festival
8/10
lollapalooza/Twitter

According to multiple reports, more than 1,00,000 people attended the festival, which ended on August 1 this year. 

Lollapalooza Festival
9/10
lollapalooza/Twitter

Artists inlcuding Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, the Foo Fighters, and Megan Thee Stallion performed infront of thusansands this year. Here, two DJs could be seen playing music to the exuberant crowd. 

Lollapalooza Festival
10/10
lollapalooza/Twitter

While the festival broke the monotony for people, who've been stacked inside their homes due to the pandmeic, experts slammed it saying that it could lead to surge in delta variant of COVID. 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Wildfires spread across Turkey, Italy and Greece, claim lives of at least 6

In Pics: Wildfires spread across Turkey, Italy and Greece, claim lives of at least 6