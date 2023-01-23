Last Updated:

In Pics: Lunar New Year Shooting In California Claims 10 Lives, Leaves Community In Shock

What was supposed to be a joyous celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, turned into a nightmare when a gunman entered a ballroom and opened fire.

California Club Shooting, January 22, 2023
1/12
Image: AP

Los Angeles County identified the man as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran and said no other suspects were at large. The suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van.

California Club Shooting, January 22, 2023
2/12
Image: AP

Hunter Zhao, 41, holds flowers to honor the victims killed in Saturday's ballroom dance studio shooting in Monterey Park. The massacre was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month.

California Club Shooting, January 22, 2023
3/12
Image: AP

Jolie Slater (right) and Beth Paz, from Lake Avenue Church, embrace each other at a gathering held to honor the victims. All of the people killed appeared to be over 50, reported AP.

California Club Shooting, January 22, 2023
4/12
Image: AP

A law enforcement helicopter hovers over the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park. Monterey Park Police told AP that within three minutes of receiving the call, officers arrived at the dance studio.

California Club Shooting, January 22, 2023
5/12
Image: AP

Investigators leave the Star Ballroom Dance Studio following Saturday's fatal mass shooting. When the police reached, they found carnage inside and people trying to flee through all the doors.

California Club Shooting, January 22, 2023
6/12
Image: AP

A forensic photographer takes pictures of the suspect's van's window and its contents in Torrance California on Sunday.

California Club Shooting, January 22, 2023
7/12
Image: AP

Members of a SWAT team enter a van and look through its contents. The hours-long manhunt led police to surround and enter the van.

California Club Shooting, January 22, 2023
8/12
Image: AP

An investigator carries markers outside the site of the mass shooting. It was the deadliest attack since May 24, 2022 when 21 people were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

California Club Shooting, January 22, 2023
9/12
Image: AP

FBI agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place. A Happy Lunar New Year banner can be seen. The shooting took place as Chinese New Year of the Rabbit was being celebrated.

California Club Shooting, January 22, 2023
10/12
Image: AP

Members of the media wait for a briefing in Monterey Park. The slayings have sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities in the region and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide.

California Club Shooting, January 22, 2023
11/12
Image: AP

About 20 to 30 minutes after the first attack, the gunman entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in the nearby city of Alhambra. But people wrested the weapon away from him and he fled, reported AP.

California Club Shooting, January 22, 2023
12/12
Image: AP

Law enforcement personnel gather outside the scene of crime. The van was found in Torrance, another community home to many Asian Americans, about 22 miles (34.5 kilometers) from the second location.

