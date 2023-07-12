In Pics | Massive Landslide In Southern California Destroys Homes, Prompts Evacuation

Quick links:
A landslide has destroyed a cluster of hilltop homes in a gated Southern California community and posed a threat to others.
A dozen homes, which were torn apart by earth movement on Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula during the weekend, are likely to fall into an adjacent canyon.
Twelve homes on Peartree Lane were red-tagged as unsafe and residents had just 20 minutes to get out.
This aerial view shows damaged homes after a massive landslide in Rolling Hills Estates, further underscoring the lurking danger of continually shifting earth on the Palos Verdes Peninsula on July 10.
Multiple homes were evacuated in the Los Angeles-area city. The cause is not known, but an obvious potential suspect is the exceptionally heavy rain that fell on California this past winter.
City employees walk past a damaged house teetering over a ravine in Rolling Hills Estates on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County.
A house in Rolling Hills Estates severely damaged from a landslide teeters over a densely wooded ravine on the Palos Verdes Peninsula.