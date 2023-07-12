Last Updated:

In Pics | Massive Landslide In Southern California Destroys Homes, Prompts Evacuation

A landslide destroyed few homes on Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula on Monday. Twelve homes were red-tagged as unsafe.

| Written By
Saumya joshi
Southern California luxury homes destroyed
1/8
Image: AP

A landslide has destroyed a cluster of hilltop homes in a gated Southern California community and posed a threat to others. 

Southern California luxury homes destroyed
2/8
Image: AP

A dozen homes, which were torn apart by earth movement on Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula during the weekend, are likely to fall into an adjacent canyon. 

Southern California luxury homes destroyed
3/8
Image: AP

Twelve homes on Peartree Lane were red-tagged as unsafe and residents had just 20 minutes to get out. 

Southern California luxury homes destroyed
4/8
Image: AP

This aerial view shows damaged homes after a massive landslide in Rolling Hills Estates, further underscoring the lurking danger of continually shifting earth on the Palos Verdes Peninsula on July 10.

Southern California luxury homes destroyed
5/8
Image: AP

Multiple homes were evacuated in the Los Angeles-area city. The cause is not known, but an obvious potential suspect is the exceptionally heavy rain that fell on California this past winter. 

Southern California luxury homes destroyed
6/8
Image: AP

City employees walk past a damaged house teetering over a ravine in Rolling Hills Estates on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County. 

Southern California luxury homes destroyed
7/8
Image: AP

A house in Rolling Hills Estates severely damaged from a landslide teeters over a densely wooded ravine on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. 

Southern California luxury homes destroyed
8/8
Image: AP

A portion of a house in Rolling Hills Estates is severely damaged after a landslide.

