In Pics: Massive Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc In US With Blizzards, Ice Storms And Tornadoes

Quick links:
The Great Plains of the US witnessed a destructive snowstorm hours after four tornados landed in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana on Wednesday.
The massive winter storm led to the closure of several roads in throughout the northeast of Colorado. The trucks lined up on the roads as the snowstorm remains persistent.
People were told to watch out for a possible significant mix of snow, ice and sleet as the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.
A pickup truck cruises through the puddle of rain as the rains made the roads slippery In the region.
A road closed sign can be seen blocking the roads to prevent the cars from entering the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70.
The snowstorms in some parts of the US were spawned after a series of Tornados caused ruckus in parts of Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana.
According to AP, a child has died and his mother is missing after a massive tornado ripped through the southern US.