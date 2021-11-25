Last Updated:

In PICS: NASA Launches DART Mission To Deflect Gargantuan Asteroid

At 1:21 ET (11:50 AM) on November 24, NASA launched the ‘DART mission’ which is nearly a one-year journey to crash into an asteroid.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
DART Mission
1/6
Associated Press

DART Mission
2/6
Image: SpaceX/Twitter

The car-sized DART spacecraft was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as a part of a $324 million project.

DART Mission
3/6
Associated Press

DART which stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test is the first of its kind mission that redefines NASA's approach to planetary defence and witnesses its attempt to deflect an asteroid.

DART Mission
4/6
Associated Press

The idea behind the maiden mission is simple: DART is going to collide with the object (Dimorphos) moving at roughly 15,000 miles per hour, transferring the momentum to the asteroid (Didymos).

DART Mission
5/6
NASA

The body slam should be enough to nudge the asteroid off its original path by a fraction of 1%.

DART Mission
6/6
Associated Press

Speaking on the mission, Justyna Surowiec,  Public Affairs Official at John Hopkins University APL said that it is something that "impacts humanity" and people must know about it.

