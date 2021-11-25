In PICS: NASA Launches DART Mission To Deflect Gargantuan Asteroid

Quick links:
At 1:21 ET (11:50 AM) on November 24, NASA launched the ‘DART mission’ which is nearly a one-year journey to crash into an asteroid.
The car-sized DART spacecraft was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as a part of a $324 million project.
DART which stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test is the first of its kind mission that redefines NASA's approach to planetary defence and witnesses its attempt to deflect an asteroid.
The idea behind the maiden mission is simple: DART is going to collide with the object (Dimorphos) moving at roughly 15,000 miles per hour, transferring the momentum to the asteroid (Didymos).