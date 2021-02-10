Last Updated:

IN PICS: New Orleans Houses Decorated As Mardi Gras Floats After COVID Cancelled Parades

Homeowners in New Orleans, US, have decorated houses to resemble Mardi Gras parade floats after parades were cancelled to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Mardi Gras 2021
1/8
@dr_bombay/Twitter

Mardi Gras 2021
2/8
@PatrickinNOLA/Twitter

The ‘house float’ movement started almost as soon as a New Orleans spokesman announced that parades were cancelled. Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practising social distancing.

Mardi Gras 2021
3/8
@AudubonNature/Twitter

To avoid overcrowding on the day, houses were decorated at least two weeks before ‘Fat Tuesday’, which is 16 February this year.

Mardi Gras 2021
4/8
@cmjayhbanks/Twitter

Mardi Gras requires the effort and coordination of thousands, including local “krewes” that work throughout the year to organize the famous parades by setting a theme, costumes and dance. 

Mardi Gras 2021
5/8
@sarahowens2019/Twitter

All across town, papier-mache or cardboard and foil flowers of every hue, plus bunting of purple, green and gold and strands of beads the size of beach balls, adorn the homes. 

Mardi Gras 2021
6/8
@gomery/Twitter

As per reports, an early start to the house float craze came from the Krewe of Red Beans, which turned charitable donations into a lottery system through "Hire a Mardi Gras Artist".

Mardi Gras 2021
7/8
@AudubonNature/Twitter

House floats are not limited to the Big Easy; they’ve stretched from Louisiana to places all over the world.

Mardi Gras 2021
8/8
@DesotoXavier/Twitter

The Krewe of House Floats compiled a map of float houses from New Orleans to Australia. Each house has its float name, the sub-krewe, address and optimal viewing time. 

