Last Updated:

IN PICS: Nichols' Murder Due To Police Brutality In Tennessee Invokes Candlelight Vigil

Tyler Nichols’ mother and stepfather were joined by several dozen supporters on a cold night for a candlelight vigil.

Written By
Digital Desk
Tyre Nichols Memphis case
1/15
Image: AP

Five fired Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols. Reverend Andre Johnson preaches at a candlelight vigil for Nichols.

Tyre Nichols Memphis case
2/15
Image: AP

RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by police officers smiles at supporters at the conclusion of a candlelight vigil for Tyre in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tyre Nichols Memphis case
3/15
Image: AP

A woman cries during the candlelight vigil for Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with police officers during a traffic stop.

Tyre Nichols Memphis case
4/15
Image: AP

RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols is comforted by his stepfather Rodney Wells. Video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop will be released to the public sometime Friday evening.

Tyre Nichols Memphis case
5/15
Image: AP

This collage of booking images provided by the Sheriff shows (from top row from left) Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, bottom row from left, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith.

Tyre Nichols Memphis case
6/15
Image: AP

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy answers questions during a press conference on Thursday.

Tyre Nichols Memphis case
7/15
Image: AP

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch speaks during a press conference. 

Tyre Nichols Memphis case
8/15
Image: AP

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tyre Nichols Memphis case
9/15
Image: AP

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference on Monday, January 23. 

Tyre Nichols Memphis case
10/15
Image: AP

Family members and supporters hold a photograph of Nichols at the news conference.

Tyre Nichols Memphis case
11/15
Image: AP

Kenyana Dixon is comforted during a rally for her brother Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on January 16, 2023.

Tyre Nichols Memphis case
12/15
Image: AP

People hold up candles and fists at a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols who was an avid skateboarder as well.

Tyre Nichols Memphis case
13/15
Image: AP

The officers, who are all Black, each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Tyre Nichols Memphis case
14/15
Image: AP

Activists and clergy led the group in prayer and a drummer played a steady rhythm to lead into the spoken part of the vigil.

Tyre Nichols Memphis case
15/15
Image: AP

A man plays a drum at the candlelight vigil for Nichols.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: Ukraine mourns loss of lives as war-hit nation rattled by Russian attacks

IN PICS: Ukraine mourns loss of lives as war-hit nation rattled by Russian attacks
In pics: Lunar New Year shooting in California claims 10 lives, leaves community in shock

In pics: Lunar New Year shooting in California claims 10 lives, leaves community in shock