IN PICS: Nichols' Murder Due To Police Brutality In Tennessee Invokes Candlelight Vigil

Five fired Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols. Reverend Andre Johnson preaches at a candlelight vigil for Nichols.
RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by police officers smiles at supporters at the conclusion of a candlelight vigil for Tyre in Memphis, Tennessee.
A woman cries during the candlelight vigil for Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with police officers during a traffic stop.
RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols is comforted by his stepfather Rodney Wells. Video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop will be released to the public sometime Friday evening.
This collage of booking images provided by the Sheriff shows (from top row from left) Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, bottom row from left, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith.
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy answers questions during a press conference on Thursday.
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Kenyana Dixon is comforted during a rally for her brother Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on January 16, 2023.
People hold up candles and fists at a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols who was an avid skateboarder as well.
The officers, who are all Black, each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
Activists and clergy led the group in prayer and a drummer played a steady rhythm to lead into the spoken part of the vigil.