In Pics: PM Modi Holds Bilateral With US President Biden At White House; Joins Quad Summit

PM Modi is currently in the US and met the US President in person for the first time after the latter was elected. He also met Scott Morrison & Yoshihide Suga.

PM Modi
1/10
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia

At the US-India bilateral meet, PM Modi signed the visitor book in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

PM Modi
2/10
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia

PM Modi on Friday held his first-ever in-person bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House.

US President Joe Biden
3/10
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia

The US President shared a hilarious story of '5 Bidens' in India that cracked up everyone assembled at the Oval Office.

PM Modi
4/10
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia

Biden is the third US President that PM Modi has visited at the White House. He has shared a bonhomie with both of Biden's predecessors, Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

PM Modi
5/10
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia

The bilateral meet between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden took place on September 24 and the two were captured exchanging a hug and shaking hands as it concluded. 

QUAD leaders
6/10
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia

The 4 QUAD leaders including India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japan PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison ahead of the QUAD summit

US President Biden
7/10
Image: ANI

US President Biden made the opening remarks at the QUAD Summit after he met with PM Modi for the their first in-person bilateral.

PM Modi
8/10
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia

PM Modi spoke at the QUAD Summit and listed what he hopes will be discussed among the four QUAD heads.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison
9/10
Image: Republic World

At the QUAD Summit, Australia's PM Morrison spoke on the importance of a "free and open" Indo-Pacific.

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga
10/10
Image: Republic World

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, he hopes that the QUAD could make advances in areas like infrastructure, science and technology and more.

