In Pics: PM Modi Holds Bilateral With US President Biden At White House; Joins Quad Summit

At the US-India bilateral meet, PM Modi signed the visitor book in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
PM Modi on Friday held his first-ever in-person bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House.
The US President shared a hilarious story of '5 Bidens' in India that cracked up everyone assembled at the Oval Office.
Biden is the third US President that PM Modi has visited at the White House. He has shared a bonhomie with both of Biden's predecessors, Donald Trump and Barack Obama.
The bilateral meet between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden took place on September 24 and the two were captured exchanging a hug and shaking hands as it concluded.
The 4 QUAD leaders including India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japan PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison ahead of the QUAD summit
US President Biden made the opening remarks at the QUAD Summit after he met with PM Modi for the their first in-person bilateral.
PM Modi spoke at the QUAD Summit and listed what he hopes will be discussed among the four QUAD heads.
At the QUAD Summit, Australia's PM Morrison spoke on the importance of a "free and open" Indo-Pacific.