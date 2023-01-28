In Pics: Protests Ensue Across The US After Chilling Video Shows Brutal Beating Of Nichols

Quick links:
Protesters in Memphis, Tennessee held banners to demand justice for Tyre Nichols, who was beaten to death by five officers of the Memphis Police.
A man raised his fist as protesters march against Memphis authorities on Friday after the release of footage showing Nichols getting beaten up by the police.
Protesters marched and raised their voices against police brutality after the death of Nichols. The New York Police took three people under arrest during a demonstration.
Tyre Nichols’ mother RowVaughn Wells broke into tears at a press conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump in Memphis on January 27, 2023.
A picture of Nichols is displayed on a building amid a protest over his death on Friday in Washington.
Demonstrators at a protest on Friday in Washington voiced their anger against Memphis Police over the killing of Tyre Nichols.
One protester, Mikki Chatles, used a megaphone during a demonstration in Washington over the demise of Tyre Nichols.
Protesters blocked roads as they march during a demonstration over Nichols' death, demanding justice and action.