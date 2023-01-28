Last Updated:

In Pics: Protests Ensue Across The US After Chilling Video Shows Brutal Beating Of Nichols

Footage of the beating and subsequent killing of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis Police officers was released on Friday, ensuing public outrage and protests.

Tyre Nichols protests
Protesters in Memphis, Tennessee held banners to demand justice for Tyre Nichols, who was beaten to death by five officers of the Memphis Police.

Tyre Nichols protests
A man raised his fist as protesters march against Memphis authorities on Friday after the release of footage showing Nichols getting beaten up by the police.

Tyre Nichols protests
Protesters marched and raised their voices against police brutality after the death of Nichols. The New York Police took three people under arrest during a demonstration.

Tyre Nichols' mother
Tyre Nichols’ mother RowVaughn Wells broke into tears at a press conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump in Memphis on January 27, 2023. 

Tyre Nichols protests
Banners held during protests show slogans like "The people demand: End of police terror." 

Tyre Nichols protests
A picture of Nichols is displayed on a building amid a protest over his death on Friday in Washington.

Tyre Nichols protests
Demonstrators at a protest on Friday in Washington voiced their anger against Memphis Police over the killing of Tyre Nichols. 

Tyre Nichols protests
One protester, Mikki Chatles, used a megaphone during a demonstration in Washington over the demise of Tyre Nichols.

Tyre Nichols protests
Protesters blocked roads as they march during a demonstration over Nichols' death, demanding justice and action. 

Tyre Nichols
Nichols died after getting beaten up by a five Memphis police officers on January 7, 2023. The footage of the incident was recently released. 

