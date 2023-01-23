In Pics: Reproductive Rights Supporters Rally Across US On 50th Anniversary Of Roe Vs Wade

Quick links:
Thousands of Americans rallied on Sunday to demand the protection of reproductive rights as the US marks the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade.
On Sunday, protestors made their way to the Wisconsin Capitol Rotunda demanding greater protection of female reproductive rights. In 2022, the US Supreme court overturned its 1973 historic judgment.
A man stands outside the Wisconsin Capitol during the Sunday march. The placard that the man is holding reads, "Reasons women get abortions".
The supporters of abortion rights marched down the streets of downtown, Wisconsin. They were seen holding banners in support of the protection of abortion rights in the country.
Thousands of protestors from Wisconsin and neighbouring states descended toward the state Capitol in Madison. Dozens of Republican-governed states have implemented severe bans on abortion rights.
A protestor can be seen holding an assault rifle as they were concerned about "right-wing" violence during the march. The protestor made it clear that she believe in "community defense".
The protestors, who attended the Berkshire Democratic Brigades' Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary rally at Park Square in Pittsfield, held the placard that reads, "We won't go back".
A 12-year-old child was heard talking about abortion rights during the Women's March which was held outside the White House on Sunday.
The protestors found allies even in furry little beings. A dog wore an abortion rights sign during the Women's March. The march was organised outside the White House.
Protestors marches on holding the banner that reads, "Never Backing Down". On Sunday, many protestors marched toward the Supreme Court building in Washington as well.