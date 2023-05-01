Last Updated:

In Pics | Rising Mississippi River Continues To Test Iowa, Illinois' Flood Defences

The increasing water level of Mississippi River will continue to test flood defensec in Iowa and Illinois on Monday as it crests in the area.

Mississippi River
Boats float tethered in the front yards of homes along South Spencer Road as the Mississippi River continues to rise. 

Mississippi River
A city worker inspects the HESCO sand barriers along River Drive between Iowa and Perry Streets, on Friday, April 28, in Iowa. 

Mississippi River
Koby Eaker paddles along 245th Avenue to his home as the Mississippi River continues to rise and block access to his home, on  April 27, in Pleasant Valley, Iowa. 

Mississippi River
A look down River Drive as the Mississippi River flows through downtown Davenport, Iowa, Saturday, April 29.

Mississippi River
The rise in the water levels of the Mississippi River forced residents to make alternative transportation between their homes and the rising water covering their streets. 

Mississippi River
Floodwaters from the Mississippi River inundate LeClaire Park, on Thursday. Further, the Upper Mississippi River will rise to near record-high levels as it flows through Wisconsin and Iowa. 

Mississippi River
On Thursday, officials said they expected to hold back floodwaters with a combination of flood walls, temporary barriers and wetlands, especially if dry weather continues. 

Mississippi River
The weather service said the river was cresting between 23 and 24.3 feet (7 and 7.4 meters) in Dubuque, a city on the Mississippi about 200 miles (320 kilometers) east of Des Moines. 

Mississippi River
The Mississippi River flows over the Riverfront Trail in LeClaire Park, on Saturday, in Davenport, Iowa as water levels continue to rise. 

Mississippi River
The National Weather Service said many of the crests across the region this season will rank in the top 10 of all time, but will remain several feet below the records set in past floods.

