In Pics | Rising Mississippi River Continues To Test Iowa, Illinois' Flood Defences

Boats float tethered in the front yards of homes along South Spencer Road as the Mississippi River continues to rise.
A city worker inspects the HESCO sand barriers along River Drive between Iowa and Perry Streets, on Friday, April 28, in Iowa.
Koby Eaker paddles along 245th Avenue to his home as the Mississippi River continues to rise and block access to his home, on April 27, in Pleasant Valley, Iowa.
A look down River Drive as the Mississippi River flows through downtown Davenport, Iowa, Saturday, April 29.
The rise in the water levels of the Mississippi River forced residents to make alternative transportation between their homes and the rising water covering their streets.
Floodwaters from the Mississippi River inundate LeClaire Park, on Thursday. Further, the Upper Mississippi River will rise to near record-high levels as it flows through Wisconsin and Iowa.
On Thursday, officials said they expected to hold back floodwaters with a combination of flood walls, temporary barriers and wetlands, especially if dry weather continues.
The weather service said the river was cresting between 23 and 24.3 feet (7 and 7.4 meters) in Dubuque, a city on the Mississippi about 200 miles (320 kilometers) east of Des Moines.
The Mississippi River flows over the Riverfront Trail in LeClaire Park, on Saturday, in Davenport, Iowa as water levels continue to rise.