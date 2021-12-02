Last Updated:

IN PICS: Rockefeller Center's Christmas Tree Lit Up; Kicks Off Holiday Season

The holiday season has officially begun as the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was lit on Wednesday night in Midtown Manhattan. Here's more

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
Rockefeller Center's X-mas tree
1/7
IMAGE: AP

The holly jolly time of the year is officially here as Rockefeller Center turned on the lights of its towering Christmas tree on Wednesday.

Rockefeller Center's X-mas tree
2/7
IMAGE: AP

As per tradition, the large tree is mounted and illuminated every year at the same place since 1951.

Rockefeller Center's X-mas tree
3/7
IMAGE: AP

The lighting was televised live by NBC broadcaster on the 'Today' show.

Rockefeller Center's X-mas tree
4/7
IMAGE: AP

Carrie Underwood, Norah Jones, Mickey Guyton, Rob Thomas and many more performed at the live tree lighting ceremony.

Rockefeller Center's X-mas tree
5/7
IMAGE: AP

The tree is decorated with a 900-pound star with 70 spikes and the 9-foot-4-inch topper adorned with 3 million Swarovski crystals and 50,000 multicolored lights.

Rockefeller Center's X-mas tree
6/7
IMAGE: AP

Alessia Cara performed at the 89th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York City.

Rockefeller Center's X-mas tree
7/7
IMAGE: AP

An aerial view of the 79 feet tall and  46 inches wide Spruce tree beautifully dazzling with multi-coloured lights, standing tall at the Plaza. 

Tags: US, Rockefeller Center, Christmas tree lighting ceremony
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: All that remains of a war-torn town in Syria's Idlib after 10 years of conflict

IN PICS: All that remains of a war-torn town in Syria's Idlib after 10 years of conflict
In PICS: NASA launches DART Mission to deflect gargantuan asteroid

In PICS: NASA launches DART Mission to deflect gargantuan asteroid