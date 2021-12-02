IN PICS: Rockefeller Center's Christmas Tree Lit Up; Kicks Off Holiday Season

Quick links:
The holly jolly time of the year is officially here as Rockefeller Center turned on the lights of its towering Christmas tree on Wednesday.
As per tradition, the large tree is mounted and illuminated every year at the same place since 1951.
Carrie Underwood, Norah Jones, Mickey Guyton, Rob Thomas and many more performed at the live tree lighting ceremony.
The tree is decorated with a 900-pound star with 70 spikes and the 9-foot-4-inch topper adorned with 3 million Swarovski crystals and 50,000 multicolored lights.
Alessia Cara performed at the 89th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York City.