In Pics: Severe Storms And Tornadoes Strike US, Cause Devastation In The Midwest

A monster storm tore through the South and Midwest of the US causing severe havoc across the United States. The aerial shot of E. Kiehl Ave. indicates the property damage caused by the tornado
The tornado struck the region on Friday. Authorities can be seen investigating the Appollo theatre in Illinois where the severe storm has caused multiple injuries.
The tornado and the storm that hit the region have also caused fatalities. At least 7 people were reported to be dead after the storm struck Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana and other parts of the US.
Firefighters and rescuers can be seen carrying a woman out of her condo after her residence was damaged by a Tornado that hit Arkansas on Friday.
A tree standing tall amidst the devastation caused in Iowa on Friday. A home in the 19000 block of Wapello Keokuk Road in the southeast of Martinsburg, Iowa, was badly damaged due to the storm.
A team of rescuers can be seen huddled together as they say a prayer before they investigate a burst gas line in Cammack Village in Arkansas.
The storm system spawned tornadoes in the midwest of the United States. The devastation was so severe that even vehicles in the region were severely damaged due to the debris from nearby areas.
A white car can be seen upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Arkansas
Emergency personnel and rescue workers check people at a parking lot in Little Rock, Arkansas. At least one person died and two dozen were hurt in the area.