In Pics: Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Pours Into US; NYC & Washington DC Shrouded In Haze

As firefighters in Canada battled hundreds of wildfires, the smoke spreading south engulfed New York City, Washington DC and beyond in a yellowish haze in the US.
The New York Yankees took on the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night in a Yankee Stadium blanketed under a heavy amber pall.
In New York, commuters fished out pandemic-era face masks in the face of the hazardous conditions as masked street vendors did a brisk business selling them to those who had run out.
In this GOES-16 GeoColor and fire temperature satellite image taken June 6, 2023 at 6:40 pm EDT, smoke from wildfires burning in the Canadian Provinces of Quebec and Ontaria drift southward.
In the US, federal officials paused some flights bound Wednesday for New York’s LaGuardia Airport and slowed planes to Newark and Philadelphia because smoke was limiting visibility.
Conditions were especially bad in parts of central New York, where the airborne soot was at hazardous levels. In New York City, officials on Wednesday said everyone should stay indoors.
In Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered schools to cancel outdoor recess, sports and field trips Thursday. In suburban Philadelphia, officials set up an emergency shelter.
More than 400 blazes burning across Canada have left 20,000 people displaced. The U.S. has sent more than 600 firefighters and equipment to Canada. Other countries are also helping.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to US President Joe Biden by phone on Wednesday. Trudeau’s office said he thanked Biden for his support.
Canadian officials say this is shaping up to be the country’s worst wildfire season ever. It started early on drier-than-usual ground and accelerated quickly.
Smoke from the blazes has been lapping into the U.S. since last month but intensified with recent fires in Quebec, where about 100 were considered out of control Wednesday.
In this aerial image, collapsed bridge between the Clyde River and Port Clyde as wildfires burn in Nova Scotia, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
The New York City skyline could barely be seen across the Hudson River from New Jersey, while the Washington Monument and National Mall were enveloped in a rainless gray haze.
Haze from northern wildfires obscured the sun Wednesday morning as horsemen rode their mounts towards the track ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, scheduled for Saturday.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state was making a million N95 masks, the kind prevalent at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — available at state facilities, including 400,000 in New York City.
Eastern Quebec got some rain Wednesday, but Montreal-based Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault said no significant rain is expected for days in the remote areas of central Quebec.
The smoke was so thick in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, that office towers just across the Ottawa River were barely visible.
The air quality index, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency metric for air pollution, exceeded a staggering 400 at times in Syracuse, New York City and Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley.
The largest town in Northern Quebec — Chibougamau, population about 7,500 — was evacuated Tuesday.