In Pics: Southern California Firefighters Battle 3 Wildfires Amid Hot Weather

A firefighter watches flames approach Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire on Friday, July 14.

Southern California fire
A fire department helicopter surveys the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, in Moreno Valley. 

Southern California fire
Firefighters battle three separate brush fires in blistering heat and low humidity in sparsely populated, hilly areas southeast of Los Angeles.

Southern California fire
Nearly 1,000 homes were under evacuation orders, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or property loss, said officials from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. 

Southern California fire
The fires were all within 65 kilometres of each other in Riverside County, where temperatures in some areas spiked into the triple digits.

Southern California fire
Two of the fires had mostly stopped spreading. However the third fire was blazing about 28 square kilometres by Saturday afternoon (July 15), Cal Fire said in a social media post.

Southern California fire
Hundreds of firefighters were dispatched, along with firefighting helicopters and airplanes.

Southern California fire
A firefighter was seen spraying water to douse the flames along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire. 

Southern California fire
California is bracing for its hottest weather of the year so far this weekend, and Riverside County is among areas under an excessive heat warning.

