In Pics: Southern California Firefighters Battle 3 Wildfires Amid Hot Weather

Firefighters battle three separate brush fires in blistering heat and low humidity in sparsely populated, hilly areas southeast of Los Angeles.
Nearly 1,000 homes were under evacuation orders, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or property loss, said officials from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The fires were all within 65 kilometres of each other in Riverside County, where temperatures in some areas spiked into the triple digits.
Two of the fires had mostly stopped spreading. However the third fire was blazing about 28 square kilometres by Saturday afternoon (July 15), Cal Fire said in a social media post.
A firefighter was seen spraying water to douse the flames along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire.