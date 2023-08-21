In Pics: The Aftermath Of Maui Wildfire As Survivors Search For Loved Ones In Burnt Homes

Quick links:
The wildfire that swept across Maui a week ago turned one of the nation’s most celebrated island vistas into an ashen moonscape and killed more than 100 people, a number that officials warn may rise.
People gather at the Kahului Airport while waiting for flights on August 9, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaii. Several thousand Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as the Lahaina fire swept across.
Members of a search-and-rescue team walk along a street, Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following heavy damage caused by wildfire.
The most serious blaze swept into Lahaina on Aug 8 and destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000 people.
Now begins a long recovery as survivors mourn the dead, search teams look for more victims in the charred debris and families try to begin anew.
When the flames were out and the smoke cleared, all that remained was a grid of gray rubble wedged between the blue ocean and lush green slopes.
Officials failed to activate sirens and instead relied on a series of sometimes confusing social media posts; meanwhile, residents faced power and cellular outages.
A banyan tree rises among the Wildfire wreckage, Thursday, August 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. For 150 years, the colossal tree shaded community events, including art fairs.
The Hawaii governor said the flames on Maui were fueled by dry grass and propelled by strong winds from a passing hurricane, and raced as fast as a mile (1.6 kilometers) every minute in one area
The US Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened its first disaster recovery center on Maui to help victims of the Lahaina wildfires.
The Mexican foreign ministry said it has confirmed that two people of Mexican nationality died as a result of the wildfires.
A group of volunteers who sailed from Maalaea Bay, Maui, form an assembly line on Kaanapali Beach on Saturday Aug. 12, 2023, to unload donations from a boat.