Last Updated:

In Pics: The Aftermath Of Maui Wildfire As Survivors Search For Loved Ones In Burnt Homes

The deadliest wildfire in the US in more than a century devoured homes & businesses, blackened cars and left ruins where thriving neighbourhoods once stood.

US News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Maui wildfires aftermath Hawaii, USA August 2023
1/15
Image: AP

The wildfire that swept across Maui a week ago turned one of the nation’s most celebrated island vistas into an ashen moonscape and killed more than 100 people, a number that officials warn may rise.

Maui wildfires aftermath Hawaii, USA August 2023
2/15
Image: AP

People gather at the Kahului Airport while waiting for flights on August 9, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaii. Several thousand Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as the Lahaina fire swept across.

Maui wildfires aftermath Hawaii, USA August 2023
3/15
Image: AP

Members of a search-and-rescue team walk along a street, Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following heavy damage caused by wildfire.

Maui wildfires aftermath Hawaii, USA August 2023
4/15
Image: AP

The most serious blaze swept into Lahaina on Aug 8 and destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000 people.

Maui wildfires aftermath Hawaii, USA August 2023
5/15
Image: AP

Now begins a long recovery as survivors mourn the dead, search teams look for more victims in the charred debris and families try to begin anew.

Maui wildfires aftermath Hawaii, USA August 2023
6/15
Image: AP

Burnt boats sit in waters off of Lahaina, Hawaii, on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Maui wildfires aftermath Hawaii, USA August 2023
7/15
Image: AP

When the flames were out and the smoke cleared, all that remained was a grid of gray rubble wedged between the blue ocean and lush green slopes.

Maui wildfires aftermath Hawaii, USA August 2023
8/15
Image: AP

Officials failed to activate sirens and instead relied on a series of sometimes confusing social media posts; meanwhile, residents faced power and cellular outages.

Maui wildfires aftermath Hawaii, USA August 2023
9/15
Image: AP

A banyan tree rises among the Wildfire wreckage, Thursday, August 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. For 150 years, the colossal tree shaded community events, including art fairs.

Maui wildfires aftermath Hawaii, USA August 2023
10/15
Image: AP

The Hawaii governor said the flames on Maui were fueled by dry grass and propelled by strong winds from a passing hurricane, and raced as fast as a mile (1.6 kilometers) every minute in one area

Maui wildfires aftermath Hawaii, USA August 2023
11/15
Image: AP

Wildfire wreckage is shown on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Maui wildfires aftermath Hawaii, USA August 2023
12/15
Image: AP

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened its first disaster recovery center on Maui to help victims of the Lahaina wildfires.

Maui wildfires aftermath Hawaii, USA August 2023
13/15
Image: AP

The Mexican foreign ministry said it has confirmed that two people of Mexican nationality died as a result of the wildfires. 

Maui wildfires aftermath Hawaii, USA August 2023
14/15
Image: AP

A group of volunteers who sailed from Maalaea Bay, Maui, form an assembly line on Kaanapali Beach on Saturday Aug. 12, 2023, to unload donations from a boat.

Maui wildfires aftermath Hawaii, USA August 2023
15/15
Image: AP

The fire was Hawaii’s deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. A tsunami in 1946 killed more than 150 on the Big Island.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Zelenskyy visits Netherlands & Denmark, hails decision to provide F-16s to Kyiv

In Pics: Zelenskyy visits Netherlands & Denmark, hails decision to provide F-16s to Kyiv
In Pics: Emergency declared, evacuation ordered as Hurricane Hilary approaches California

In Pics: Emergency declared, evacuation ordered as Hurricane Hilary approaches California