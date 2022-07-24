In Pics: Thousands Evacuated As Emergency Declared After Oak Fire Rages Near Yosemite

Quick links:
A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park in the US exploded in size and engulfed a home on Triangle Road in Mariposa County, prompting authorities to call for an emergency evacuation.
Another home was completely engulfed in flames in unincorporated Mariposa County. Subsequently, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in order to avert any untoward incident.
A number of firefighters deployed at the Oak Fire spot on Triangle Road where the authorities have already announced a panic button for evacuation.
Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, despite the US Forest Service taking emergency action to save the world's largest trees.
Firefighter Joanna Jimenez hugs a dog she found wandering in a fire evacuation zone as the Oak Fire burns, where the government has already ordered an emergency evacuation.
During the evacuation, an elderly man crashed his car into a ditch while driving away from the Oak fire. Subsequently, firefighters arrived on the spot and helped him to reach a nearby hospital.