In Pics: Tornado Hits South Texas Near The Gulf Of Mexico, Leaves At Least One Dead

One person was killed and a curfew was imposed after a powerful tornado tore through a community near the southern tip of Texas before dawn Saturday.
At least 10 others were hospitalised, including two people who were listed in critical condition, said Tom Hushen, the emergency management coordinator for Cameron County, reported AP.
A night-time curfew for those 17 & under was issued by Eddie Treviño Jr., the Cameron County judge, and is expected to end May 16 to “mitigate the effects of this public health and safety emergency".
The tornado hit at about 4 am as most people were in their homes asleep in the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights, located on the mainland across from South Padre Island, off the Gulf.
The county is among those having the highest poverty rates in Texas and is dotted with substandard housing. There was no advance warning.
Instead, the first warning of a tornado “went out at the same time it was touching ground,” said Barry Goldsmith, a warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Brownsville.
“With hurricanes we have the benefit of getting some advance warning; we know it’s probably on its way,” Treviño said during a Saturday press conference.
Roberto Flores, 42, died after being “basically crushed as a result of the damage to his mobile home,” Treviño said.
The storm was clocked with wind speeds of 86-110 mph (138-177 kph) and was categorised as an EF1 tornado, as per the weather service. It lasted only about two to four minutes but it ravaged the area.
As many as 60 homes were damaged. The county judge signed a disaster declaration, and a temporary shelter in the nearby city of Port Isabel was providing help to 38 people.
Laguna Heights is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north-east of the U.S.-Mexico border at Brownsville and is not prone to having tornados, although this spring has been active, reported AP.