In Pics: Two Dead As Hurricane Ida Wreaks Havoc Across US, Airports Affected

Riya Baibhawi
Hurricane Ida
1/10
Image: Associated Press

Hurricane Ida made landfall in the US state of Louisiana on Sunday and soon after, National Weather Services issued an alert warning residents of flash floods throughout the week.

Hurricane Ida
2/10
Image: Associated Press

This picture captured by AP photographer shows a resident named Fran Tribe and her dog, Dave, sitting outside a home destroyed by Hurricane Ida. 

Hurricane Ida
3/10
Image: Associated Press

Ida, a category 4 storm hit American soil on the same day as Hurricane Katrina hit the Mississippi and Louisiana 16 years ago. This picture sums up the destruction caused by Ida. 

Hurricane Ida
4/10
Image: Associated Press

The storm left the city of New Orlean in a blackout, obliterating buildings and veering the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed to the country’s one of most important industrial corridors. 

Hurricane Ida
5/10
Image: Associated Press

The storm has led to at least two casualties apart from annihilating homes. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 1 person losing his life after a tree fell upon his home in Prairieville. 

Hurricane Ida
6/10
Image: Associated Press

The devastating storm also left residents of New Orleans without fridges and ACs in the sweltering heat. 

Hurricane Ida
7/10
Image: Associated Press

This photo captures two men paddling across a flooded street near New Orleans Marina. 

Hurricane Ida
8/10
Image: Associated Press

This picture shows a man passing by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds.

Hurricane Ida
9/10
Image: Associated Press

This picture captures a news crew reporting on the edge of Lake Pontchartrain ahead of approaching Hurricane Ida in New Orleans. 

Hurricane Ida
10/10
Image: Associated Press

A New Orleans resident removes light from his family's destroyed storage unit in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. 

