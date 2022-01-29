IN PICS: US Bridge Collapses, President Biden Vows To Rebuild All Creaky Infrastructure

Quick links:
A two-lane Forbes Avenue Bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early on Friday. Five vehicles were on the bridge when it plummeted, injuring at least 10
A Port Authority bus was on the snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh's East End when it collapsed on Friday, 28 January 2022
A car upturned when the bridge disintegrated. The collapse of the bridge on Friday also caused gas lines to rupture
In this aerial image taken with a drone, vehicles rest on a bridge that was built over a ravine, following its collapse
First responders look over the edge at vehicles at the site. The bridge spanning a ravine collapsed, requiring rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet to save the victims dangling out of the vehicles
First responders load an empty stretcher into an ambulance at the scene. Rescuers formed a human chain to help evacuate multiple people
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitgerald (right) takes a photo of the scenes where the bridge collapsed
US President Joe Biden visits the Frick Park bridge collapse site before heading for the Steel City in Pennsylvania for his address on Friday