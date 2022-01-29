Last Updated:

IN PICS: US Bridge Collapses, President Biden Vows To Rebuild All Creaky Infrastructure

President Joe Biden said that state authorities will "fix all damages" in bridges after the Forbes Avenue Bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed, injuring 10 people.

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
IMAGE: AP
1/10
Image: AP

A two-lane Forbes Avenue Bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early on Friday. Five vehicles were on the bridge when it plummeted, injuring at least 10

IMAGE: AP
2/10
Image: AP

A Port Authority bus was on the snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh's East End when it collapsed on Friday, 28 January 2022 

IMAGE: AP
3/10
Image: AP

A car upturned when the bridge disintegrated. The collapse of the bridge on Friday also caused gas lines to rupture

IMAGE: AP
4/10
Image: AP

In this aerial image taken with a drone, vehicles rest on a bridge that was built over a ravine, following its collapse 

IMAGE: AP
5/10
Image: AP

First responders look over the edge at vehicles at the site. The bridge spanning a ravine collapsed, requiring rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet to save the victims dangling out of the vehicles

IMAGE: AP
6/10
Image: AP

First responders load an empty stretcher into an ambulance at the scene. Rescuers formed a human chain to help evacuate multiple people

IMAGE: AP
7/10
Image: AP

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitgerald (right) takes a photo of the scenes where the bridge collapsed

IMAGE: AP
8/10
Image: AP

Emergency vehicles are parked at the edge of the 50-year-old bridge that collapsed on Friday

IMAGE: AP
9/10
Image: AP

US President Joe Biden visits the Frick Park bridge collapse site before heading for the Steel City in Pennsylvania for his address on Friday

IMAGE: AP
10/10
Image: AP

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters at the site where the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed

Tags: US, Pittsburgh, US bridge collapse
