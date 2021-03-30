IN PICS | US-Mexico Border Migrant Crisis Shows Uncertainty, Fear, Hope & Lots Of Waiting

Quick links:
A 7-year old girl from Honduras walking in the darkness to keep up with strangers she met on the perilous journey from northern Mexico to Texas.
A migrant woman deported from the US crying at a park across the international bridge in Mexico.
A group of men standing in the shadows of the border wall after being spotted — and soon-to-be deported — by US Customs and Border Protection agents.
For those crossing, particularly unaccompanied children, there are opportunities and risks. US president promised to dismantle his predecessor’s policies governing asylum seekers who arrive at border.
But thousands of children from Central America and Mexico who arrived in recent weeks are now in US custody.
Some families have been sent to relatives in the US while they wait for asylum court appointments.
Thousands of others have been expelled, mostly to Mexico, where they will decide whether to cross again or return home.
Migration flows at the US-Mexico border are increasing for the third time in seven years under Republican and Democratic presidents.
Unlike the Trump administration, President Joe Biden has chosen not to expel immigrant children.
New rules put in place by the Biden administration mean some families with “acute vulnerabilities” are being released to family in the US and allowed to pursue asylum.