In Pics: US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken's Munich Security Conference 2023 In Germany

United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken departed from Joint Base Andrews in Camp Springs, Maryland, for his trip to Germany, Turkey and Greece on February 16, 2023.
Blinken arrived at the Munich International Airport in Munich, Germany on February 17, 2023 for the three-day Munich Security Conference.
Blinken met with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly in Munich on February 18.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met foreign ministers of the G7 nations in Munich, Germany, on February 18.
Blinken talked to Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on February 18.
Blinken participated in a moderated panel discussion on “Visions for Ukraine” with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin on February 18, 2023.
Blinken spoke to United States Vice President Kamala Harris in Munich, Germany on February 17.
Blinken met Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi on February 17.