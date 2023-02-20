Last Updated:

In Pics: US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken's Munich Security Conference 2023 In Germany

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled to Germany for the Munich Security Conference. He is currently in Turkey and will head to Greece after.

Written By
Anmol Singla
Blinken at Munich security conference 2023
1/14
Image: US Department of State

United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken departed from Joint Base Andrews in Camp Springs, Maryland, for his trip to Germany, Turkey and Greece on February 16, 2023.

Blinken at Munich security conference 2023
2/14
Image: US Department of State

Blinken arrived at the Munich International Airport in Munich, Germany on February 17, 2023 for the three-day Munich Security Conference.

Blinken at Munich security conference 2023
3/14
Image: US Department of State

Blinken met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Munich on  February 17.

Blinken at Munich security conference 2023
4/14
Image: US Department of State

Blinken met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani on February 18.

Blinken at Munich security conference 2023
5/14
Image: US Department of State

Blinken met with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly in Munich on February 18.

Blinken at Munich security conference 2023
6/14
Image: US Department of State

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met foreign ministers of the G7 nations in Munich, Germany, on February 18.

Blinken at Munich security conference 2023
7/14
Image: US Department of State

Blinken and foreign ministers of the G7 nations stood together for a photo on February 18.

Blinken at Munich security conference 2023
8/14
Image: US Department of State

Blinken spoke to Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on February 18.

Blinken at Munich security conference 2023
9/14
Image: US Department of State

Blinken talked to Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on February 18.

Blinken at Munich security conference 2023
10/14
Image: US Department of State

Blinken participated in a moderated panel discussion on “Visions for Ukraine” with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba.

Blinken at Munich security conference 2023
11/14
Image: US Department of State

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin on February 18, 2023.

Blinken at Munich security conference 2023
12/14
Image: US Department of State

Blinken spoke to United States Vice President Kamala Harris in Munich, Germany on February 17.

Blinken at Munich security conference 2023
13/14
Image: US Department of State

Blinken met Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi on February 17.

Blinken at Munich security conference 2023
14/14
Image: US Department of State

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrived at Incirlik Air Force Base in Turkey, on February 19, 2023.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In pics: Turkey quake victims look to build new life, seek refuge in tents & rail coaches

In pics: Turkey quake victims look to build new life, seek refuge in tents & rail coaches
In pics: Joe Biden makes 'historic' visit to Kyiv to vow 'unwavering support' to Ukraine

In pics: Joe Biden makes 'historic' visit to Kyiv to vow 'unwavering support' to Ukraine