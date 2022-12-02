Last Updated:

In Pics: White House Brims With Guests Including Macrons At Bidens' First State Dinner

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill welcomed over 330 guests for their first State Dinner which was held on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday.

State Dinner
Guests gather on the South Lawn of the White House during a State Dinner as US President Joe Biden hosts his French counterpart on December 1, 2022.

Jon Batiste
American singer Jon Batiste delivers a musical performance at Bidens' first State Dinner in Washington.

Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson
CEO of Apple Tim Cook laughs as he arrives to the event with Lisa Jackson, the erstwhile administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron
US President Joe Biden speaks to French President Emmanuel Macron while raising a toast at the event.

Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron
America’s First Lady Jill Biden holds hands with France's First Lady Brigitte Macron as the duo speaks at Washington’s interactive museum Planet Word.

Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron walk hand in hand before raising a toast at the State Dinner on Thursday.  

White House chefs
First Lady Jill Biden tips the hat to Cris Comerford and Susie Morrison, the White House’s executive chef, and executive pastry chef, respectively. 

Biden and Macron
The Bidens and the Macrons hold hands as they pose for a picture at the White House State Dinner. 

