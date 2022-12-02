In Pics: White House Brims With Guests Including Macrons At Bidens' First State Dinner

Quick links:
Guests gather on the South Lawn of the White House during a State Dinner as US President Joe Biden hosts his French counterpart on December 1, 2022.
American singer Jon Batiste delivers a musical performance at Bidens' first State Dinner in Washington.
CEO of Apple Tim Cook laughs as he arrives to the event with Lisa Jackson, the erstwhile administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.
US President Joe Biden speaks to French President Emmanuel Macron while raising a toast at the event.
America’s First Lady Jill Biden holds hands with France's First Lady Brigitte Macron as the duo speaks at Washington’s interactive museum Planet Word.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron walk hand in hand before raising a toast at the State Dinner on Thursday.
First Lady Jill Biden tips the hat to Cris Comerford and Susie Morrison, the White House’s executive chef, and executive pastry chef, respectively.