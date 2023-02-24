In Pics: Winter Snow Storm Paralyses Travel Of Several States In The US, Portland Hit Hard

Quick links:
Winter storms sowed more chaos across the U.S. on Thursday, shutting down much of Oregon’s largest city with almost a foot of snow and paralyzing travel from parts of the Pacific Coast.
Ice storm damage blacks a road in the Westnedge Hill in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Thursday. A Michigan firefighter died after coming in contact with a downed power line in the village of Paw Paw.
People walk along a snow covered Twin Lakes State Beach in Santa Cruz, California. Widespread power outages were reported in California, Oregon, Illinois, Michigan and New York, acc to PowerOutage.us.
Bryan Erickson clears snow in front of First Avenue on Thursday in Minneapolis. The weather also knocked out power to almost a million homes and businesses in multiple states and closed schoold.
Storm clouds hover over Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. For the first time since 1989, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the Southern California mountains.
Jenett Johnson, 48, talks to AP about the fallen tree and damaged wires from the ice storm the previous night on Thursday.
The largest outages by far were in Michigan, where more than 820,000 customers were without electricity, mostly in the state’s southeast corner.
The area where Interstate 5 and I-84 meetup is covered in snow on Thursday, in Portland, Oregon.
Runners negotiate snow covered paths along Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City. Some reveled in the surprise day off in a place that rarely gets measurable snow.
Cathy Morgan-Mace cleans snow and ice off her family's car during the snowstorm in Salt Lake City, Utah.
A passenger views information boards at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport showing canceled flights.