Last Updated:

In Pics: Winter Snow Storm Paralyses Travel Of Several States In The US, Portland Hit Hard

Winter storms sowed chaos across the US, shutting down much of Oregon’s largest city with almost a foot of snow and paralysing travel from parts of the Pacific.

Written By
Digital Desk
US snow storm February 2023
1/12
Image: AP

Winter storms sowed more chaos across the U.S. on Thursday, shutting down much of Oregon’s largest city with almost a foot of snow and paralyzing travel from parts of the Pacific Coast.

US snow storm February 2023
2/12
Image: AP

Ice storm damage blacks a road in the Westnedge Hill in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Thursday. A Michigan firefighter died after coming in contact with a downed power line in the village of Paw Paw.

US snow storm February 2023
3/12
Image: AP

People walk along a snow covered Twin Lakes State Beach in Santa Cruz, California. Widespread power outages were reported in California, Oregon, Illinois, Michigan and New York, acc to PowerOutage.us.

US snow storm February 2023
4/12
Image: AP

Bryan Erickson clears snow in front of First Avenue on Thursday in Minneapolis. The weather also knocked out power to almost a million homes and businesses in multiple states and closed schoold.

US snow storm February 2023
5/12
Image: AP

Storm clouds hover over Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. For the first time since 1989, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the Southern California mountains.

US snow storm February 2023
6/12
Image: AP

Jenett Johnson, 48, talks to AP about the fallen tree and damaged wires from the ice storm the previous night on Thursday. 

US snow storm February 2023
7/12
Image: AP

The largest outages by far were in Michigan, where more than 820,000 customers were without electricity, mostly in the state’s southeast corner.

US snow storm February 2023
8/12
Image: AP

The area where Interstate 5 and I-84 meetup is covered in snow on Thursday, in Portland, Oregon.

US snow storm February 2023
9/12
Image: AP

Runners negotiate snow covered paths along Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City. Some reveled in the surprise day off in a place that rarely gets measurable snow.

US snow storm February 2023
10/12
Image: AP

Cathy Morgan-Mace cleans snow and ice off her family's car during the snowstorm in Salt Lake City, Utah.

US snow storm February 2023
11/12
Image: AP

A passenger views information boards at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport showing canceled flights.

US snow storm February 2023
12/12
Image: AP

A tapestry of car tracks are created in the Canyon Rim Center parking lot following snow fall in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: New 6.4 quake hits Turkey, Syria leaving three dead and hundreds injured

In Pics: New 6.4 quake hits Turkey, Syria leaving three dead and hundreds injured
In pics: Joe Biden makes 'historic' visit to Kyiv to vow 'unwavering support' to Ukraine

In pics: Joe Biden makes 'historic' visit to Kyiv to vow 'unwavering support' to Ukraine