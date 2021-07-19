Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: Firefighters Battle The Largest Wildfire In The U.S.

There were about 70 active large fires and complexes of multiple blazes that have burned nearly 1,659 square miles (4,297 square kilometers) in the US.

Written By
Associated Press Television News
wildfire fight in western US
Erratic winds and parched Oregon forests added to the dangers for firefighters on Monday as they battled the largest wildfire in the US. 

wildfire fight in western US
Meteorologists predicted critically dangerous fire weather through at least Monday with lightning possible in both California and southern Oregon.

wildfire fight in western US
“With the very dry fuels, any thunderstorm has the potential to ignite new fire starts,” the National Weather Service in Sacramento, California, said on Twitter.

wildfire fight in western US
The destructive Bootleg Fire was considered one of the largest in modern Oregon history and was burning more than 476 square miles (1,210 square kilometers), an area about the size of Los Angeles.

wildfire fight in western US
Thousands of people were already facing evacuation orders, including some 2,000 people residing in the largely rural areas of lakes and wildlife refuges near the fire. 

wildfire fight in western US
Extremely dry conditions and heat waves tied to climate change have swept the region, making wildfires harder to fight. Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years. 

wildfire fight in western US
Pyrocumulus clouds - literally translated as “fire clouds” - complicated containment efforts for the Dixie Fire in northern California on Sunday. 

wildfire fight in western US
New evacuation orders were issued in rural communities near the Feather River Canyon.

wildfire fight in western US
The Dixie Fire remained 15% contained and covered 29 square miles. The fire is northeast of the town of Paradise, California, and survivors of that horrific fire that killed 85 people. 

wildfire fight in western US
A growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompting more evacuation orders, the closure of the Pacific Crest Trail and the cancellation of an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada

