IN PICTURES: Firefighters Battle The Largest Wildfire In The U.S.

Erratic winds and parched Oregon forests added to the dangers for firefighters on Monday as they battled the largest wildfire in the US.
Meteorologists predicted critically dangerous fire weather through at least Monday with lightning possible in both California and southern Oregon.
“With the very dry fuels, any thunderstorm has the potential to ignite new fire starts,” the National Weather Service in Sacramento, California, said on Twitter.
The destructive Bootleg Fire was considered one of the largest in modern Oregon history and was burning more than 476 square miles (1,210 square kilometers), an area about the size of Los Angeles.
Thousands of people were already facing evacuation orders, including some 2,000 people residing in the largely rural areas of lakes and wildlife refuges near the fire.
Extremely dry conditions and heat waves tied to climate change have swept the region, making wildfires harder to fight. Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years.
Pyrocumulus clouds - literally translated as “fire clouds” - complicated containment efforts for the Dixie Fire in northern California on Sunday.
The Dixie Fire remained 15% contained and covered 29 square miles. The fire is northeast of the town of Paradise, California, and survivors of that horrific fire that killed 85 people.