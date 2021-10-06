IN PICTURES: Massive Oil Spill Off Southern California Coast Termed One Of The Worst-ever

Quick links:
On Oct. 3, cleanup contractors use skimmers and floating obstacles known as booms to try to prevent more oil crude incursion into the Wetlands Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach, Calif.
After an oil spill, lifeguards gather signs to put a warning that water contact could cause illness as they close the beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Sunday.
Cleanup crews collect oil in plastic bags in the Wetlands Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach, California, on Sunday in an attempt to prevent future oil crude incursion.
After an oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Monday, crews were still cleaning up the oil in the Wetlands Talbert Marsh.
On the beach south of the Pier in Huntington Beach, Calif, a portion of an oil spill washes up.
