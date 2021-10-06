Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: Massive Oil Spill Off Southern California Coast Termed One Of The Worst-ever

Cleanup crews worked tirelessly on the ocean and land to limit the environmental harm caused by one of California's worst oil spills in recent memory.

On Oct. 3, cleanup contractors use skimmers and floating obstacles known as booms to try to prevent more oil crude incursion into the Wetlands Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach, Calif.

After an oil spill, lifeguards gather signs to put a warning that water contact could cause illness as they close the beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Sunday.

Cleanup crews collect oil in plastic bags in the Wetlands Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach, California, on Sunday in an attempt to prevent future oil crude incursion.

Oil washes ashore on Huntington Beach, Calif.

After oil washed up on Huntington Beach, Calif, a sign in the sand says "Oil Rig Archy."

After an oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Monday, crews were still cleaning up the oil in the Wetlands Talbert Marsh.

On the beach south of the Pier in Huntington Beach, Calif, a portion of an oil spill washes up.

Cleanup contractors use skimmers and floating barriers to try to prevent more oil crude infiltration into the Wetlands Talbert Marsh near Huntington Beach, Calif.

After an oil leak in Huntington Beach, Calif, a cleanup contractor utilises a skimmer.

Crews use skimmers and floating obstacles known as booms to try to prevent further encroachment into the Wetlands Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Pelicans soar over the beach at Huntington Beach, Calif., following an oil spill.

Ol splashed ashore on Huntington Beach, Calif., closing the beach and leaving it deserted.

