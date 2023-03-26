In Pictures: Mississippi Tornadoes Kill 23; ‘there’s Nothing Left’

Quick links:
A powerful tornado cut a devastating path of at least 170 miles (274 kilometers) through Mississippi, killing nearly two dozen people and obliterating dozens of buildings.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency warned in a tweet that the casualty toll could go higher than the 23 dead and said there are four missing it had identified.
“Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to change.” Meanwhile, other parts of the Deep South were digging out from damage from other suspected twisters.
“There’s nothing left,” said Wonder Bolden, holding her granddaughter, Journey, while standing outside the remnants of her mother’s now-leveled mobile home in Rolling Fork.
Throughout Saturday morning, she and others walked around dazed and in shock as they broke through debris and fallen trees with chain saws, searching for survivors.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a State of Emergency and vowed to help rebuild as he headed to view the damage.
Video shot as daylight broke in the town of Rolling Fork showed houses reduced to piles of rubble, cars flipped on their sides and trees stripped of their branches.
National Weather Service sent crews to survey the tornado, but preliminary information based on estimates from storm reports and radar data indicate that it was on the ground for more than an hour.