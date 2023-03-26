Last Updated:

In Pictures: Mississippi Tornadoes Kill 23; ‘there’s Nothing Left’

Perrilloux said preliminary findings are that the tornado began its path of destruction just southwest of Rolling Fork before continuing northeast.

Zaini Majeed
Mississippi tornadoes
1/12
AP

A powerful tornado cut a devastating path of at least 170 miles (274 kilometers) through Mississippi, killing nearly two dozen people and obliterating dozens of buildings.

Mississippi tornadoes
2/12
AP

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency warned in a tweet that the casualty toll could go higher than the 23 dead and said there are four missing it had identified.

Mississippi tornadoes
3/12
AP

“Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to change.” Meanwhile, other parts of the Deep South were digging out from damage from other suspected twisters.

Mississippi tornadoes
4/12
AP

“There’s nothing left,” said Wonder Bolden, holding her granddaughter, Journey, while standing outside the remnants of her mother’s now-leveled mobile home in Rolling Fork.

Mississippi tornadoes
5/12
AP

Throughout Saturday morning, she and others walked around dazed and in shock as they broke through debris and fallen trees with chain saws, searching for survivors. 

Mississippi tornadoes
6/12
AP

Power lines were pinned under decades-old oaks, their roots torn from the ground.

Mississippi tornadoes
7/12
AP

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a State of Emergency and vowed to help rebuild as he headed to view the damage.

Mississippi tornadoes
8/12
AP

President Joe Biden also promised federal help, describing the damage as “heartbreaking.”

Mississippi tornadoes
9/12
AP

Video shot as daylight broke in the town of Rolling Fork showed houses reduced to piles of rubble, cars flipped on their sides and trees stripped of their branches.

Mississippi tornadoes
10/12
AP

Occasionally, in the midst of the wreckage, a home would be spared, seemingly undamaged.

Mississippi tornadoes
11/12
AP

National Weather Service sent crews to survey the tornado, but preliminary information based on estimates from storm reports and radar data indicate that it was on the ground for more than an hour.

Mississippi tornadoes
12/12
AP

Tornado traversed at least 170 miles (274 kilometers), said Lance Perrilloux, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Jackson, Mississippi, office.

