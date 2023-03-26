Last Updated:

In Pictures: Pennsylvania Chocolate Factory Explosion Leaves 2 Dead, 5 Missing

“We did not receive any calls regarding a gas leak or gas order prior to the incident, but we are cooperating with the investigation," UGI spokesperson said.

US News
 
| Written By
Zaini Majeed
Pennsylvania chocolate blast
1/10
AP

An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania on Friday, killed two people and left five people missing, authorities said. 

Pennsylvania chocolate blast
2/10
AP

One person was pulled from the rubble overnight.Rescue crews using dogs and imaging equipment continued to search through the rubble Saturday.

Pennsylvania chocolate blast
3/10
AP

Blast erupted just before 5 p.m. Friday at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in the borough of West Reading, about 60 miles (96 kilometres) northwest of Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania chocolate blast
4/10
AP

West Reading officials said Saturday, they could confirm only two fatalities. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency had earlier said there were five fatalities.

Pennsylvania chocolate blast
5/10
AP

After confirmation with county emergency management officials, and an update from the county, it was indicated that two had died and five were missing.

Pennsylvania chocolate blast
6/10
AP

Chief of Police Wayne Holben said the rescue of one person from the rubble “provides hope that others still may be found."

Pennsylvania chocolate blast
7/10
AP

Rescue workers were continuing a thorough search using specialized equipment and techniques.

Pennsylvania chocolate blast
8/10
AP

Officials said dogs and imaging equipment were being used to look for signs of life during the careful removal of debris.

Pennsylvania chocolate blast
9/10
AP

“It’s pretty leveled,” Mayor Samantha Kaag said of explosion site. “The building in front, with the church and the apartments, the explosion was so big that it moved that building four feet forward.

Pennsylvania chocolate blast
10/10
AP

A UGI Utilities spokesperson said crews were brought in after damage from the blast led to the release of gas that was helping to feed the fire.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
A Royal Affair, Prince William's surprise visit to Poland: In Pics

A Royal Affair, Prince William's surprise visit to Poland: In Pics
In Pics: Ex-US President Donald Trump's Texas rally on anniversary of deadly Waco siege

In Pics: Ex-US President Donald Trump's Texas rally on anniversary of deadly Waco siege