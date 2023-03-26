In Pictures: Pennsylvania Chocolate Factory Explosion Leaves 2 Dead, 5 Missing

Quick links:
An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania on Friday, killed two people and left five people missing, authorities said.
One person was pulled from the rubble overnight.Rescue crews using dogs and imaging equipment continued to search through the rubble Saturday.
Blast erupted just before 5 p.m. Friday at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in the borough of West Reading, about 60 miles (96 kilometres) northwest of Philadelphia.
West Reading officials said Saturday, they could confirm only two fatalities. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency had earlier said there were five fatalities.
After confirmation with county emergency management officials, and an update from the county, it was indicated that two had died and five were missing.
Chief of Police Wayne Holben said the rescue of one person from the rubble “provides hope that others still may be found."
Officials said dogs and imaging equipment were being used to look for signs of life during the careful removal of debris.
“It’s pretty leveled,” Mayor Samantha Kaag said of explosion site. “The building in front, with the church and the apartments, the explosion was so big that it moved that building four feet forward.