In Pictures: Powerful Blizzard Covers East Coast With Deep Snow, Floods

The storm thrashed parts of 10 states, with blizzard warnings that stretched from Virginia to Maine. Philadelphia and New York saw plenty of wind and snow.

A plough while clearing snow
1/14
Image: AP

A plough while clearing snow from a roadway during blizzard conditions in Atlantic City on January 29.

Zack Andersen skis off a jump built on the lawn.
2/14
Image: AP

Zack Andersen of Somerville skis off a jump built on the lawn of Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, during a storm that was projected to bring up to two feet of snow to the region.

Two men attempt to help a car stuck in the snow
3/14
Image: AP

Two men attempt to help a car stuck in the snow at the entrance to a parking garage in Harvard Square.

Waves crash behind a man as he uses a cellphone
4/14
Image: AP

Waves crash behind a man as he uses a cellphone to capture images on a snow-covered beach in Ocean City on Saturday.

A person walks on Beacon Street in heavy snow
5/14
Image: AP

A person walks on Beacon Street in heavy snow in Boston on Saturday.

Snow falls on the casino area
6/14
Image: AP

Snow falls on the casino area in Atlantic City in New Jersey on Saturday.

Snow falls on the casino area in Atlantic City
7/14
Image: AP

Snow falls on the casino area in Atlantic City in New Jersey on Saturday.

People cross Congress Street in Boston
8/14
Image: AP

People cross Congress Street in Boston amid heavy snowfall on Sunday morning.

People are seen on a snow-covered beach.
9/14
Image: AP

People are seen on a snow-covered beach in Ocean City on Saturday.

A dog is followed by a couple as they stroll
10/14
Image: AP

A dog is followed by a couple as they stroll on the snow-covered boardwalk in Ocean City.

Visitors make their way
11/14
Image: AP

Visitors make their way through New York's Times Square during a snowstorm.

A person cross country skis
12/14
Image: AP

A person cross country skis through New York's Times Square during a snowstorm.

The signage outside of a motel is covered in snow.
13/14
Image: AP

Signage outside of a motel is covered in snow in New York.

A couple walks through snow.
14/14
Image: AP

A couple walks through the snow on Beacon Street past the Public Garden in Boston.

