In Pictures: Prime Minister Modi Meets Top Global CEOs At Key Meet At White House

PM Modi and US President Joe Biden met top global CEOs at a handshake hi-tech meet at the White House where the duo exchanged ideas with companies.

PM Modi Biden CEOs White House
1/7
Image: ANI

PM Modi and US President Biden speak to each other at the Hi-Tech Handshake event at the White House where top Global CEOs came together for a formal meet.

PM Modi Biden CEOs White House
2/7
Image: Screen grab from ANI video

Biden and PM Modi gathered with CEO's including Apple's Tim Cook, Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella.

PM Modi Biden CEOs White House
3/7
Image: Screen grab from ANI video

Also present were Sam Altman of OpenAI, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams.

PM Modi Biden CEOs White House
4/7
Image: Screen grab from ANI video

Indian tech leaders including Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, and Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, the White House said.

PM Modi Biden CEOs White House
5/7
Image: Screen grab from ANI video

"Our partnership between India and the United States will go a long way, in my view, to define what the 21st century looks like," Biden told the group.

PM Modi Biden CEOs White House
6/7
Image: Screen grab from ANI video

Observing that there were a variety of tech companies represented at the meeting from startups to well established firms, Modi said: "Both of them are working together to create a new world."

PM Modi Biden CEOs White House
7/7
Image: ANI

PM Modi, who has appealed to global companies to "Make in India," will also address business leaders at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

