In Pictures: Prime Minister Modi Meets Top Global CEOs At Key Meet At White House

PM Modi and US President Biden speak to each other at the Hi-Tech Handshake event at the White House where top Global CEOs came together for a formal meet.
Biden and PM Modi gathered with CEO's including Apple's Tim Cook, Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella.
Indian tech leaders including Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, and Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, the White House said.
"Our partnership between India and the United States will go a long way, in my view, to define what the 21st century looks like," Biden told the group.
Observing that there were a variety of tech companies represented at the meeting from startups to well established firms, Modi said: "Both of them are working together to create a new world."