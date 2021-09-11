Last Updated:

In Pictures: Scars Still Fresh 20 Years On, Memorial Service For 9/11 Victims At NYC Shows

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama attend the memorial service to pay tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attacks on its 20th anniversary

Written By
Aayush Anandan
American flag at the Pentagon, Washington
1/8
Image: AP

An American flag is lowered at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at sunrise on the morning of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. 

Obama and Biden at the memorial service
2/8
Image: AP

Former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Biden, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attend the ceremony to remember the victims of the attacks. 

Kathy Birch stands next to her brother's name
3/8
Image: AP

Kathy Birch stands next to her brother's name, Charles Gregory "Chuck" Costello Jr, who was an elevator electrician who ran into Tower 1 of the World Trade Center before the collapse. 

Visitor capturing pictures of the south pool
4/8
Image: AP

A visitor captures the flowers and American flags at the south pool resting among the tributes those who died at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

Marines visit the memorial service
5/8
Image: AP

Military personnel visit the memorial at the north pool at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

6/8
Image: AP

Retired firefighter Darrell Sales and cyclist Jeremy Provancher pose with the south pool holding an American flag after completing their "Bay to Brooklyn" bicycle ride. 

Jill Maurer-Campbell's memorial
7/8
Image: AP

An American flag with an image of Jill Maurer-Campbell, one of the victims of the attack, as the visitor stands beside her name on the south pool at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

Visitors at the memorial service
8/8
Image: AP

Visitors go over the south pool as flowers and American flags are placed over the names of the deceased at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, New York.

Tags: 911, Al Qaeda, 911 attacks
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Ida's aftereffects witnessed in New York; cars, subway submerged in water

In Pics: Ida's aftereffects witnessed in New York; cars, subway submerged in water
In Pics: Afghan refugees hope for new beginnings as west promises resettlement

In Pics: Afghan refugees hope for new beginnings as west promises resettlement