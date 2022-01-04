Last Updated:

In Pictures: Snow Blankets US Capital As Winter Storm Hits Washington

At least two persons were killed and thousands of people left to suffer without electricity as a massive snowstorm hit Washington on January 3

Written By
Anurag Roushan
US' capital wrapped in a snowy blanket
1/10
Image: AP

President Joe Biden's motorcade sits on the tarmac next to Air Force One during the winter snowstorm at Andrews Air Force Base. 

US' capital wrapped in a snowy blanket
2/10
Image: AP

President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One during the winter snowstorm at Andrews Air Force Base on Monday, January 3. 

US' capital wrapped in a snowy blanket
3/10
Image: AP

Snow falls at the White House early in the morning in Washington on January 3, as the winter storm blows into the Mid-Atlantic area. 

US' capital wrapped in a snowy blanket
4/10
Image: AP

A person was seen walking along a path as a large United States flag waves in gusty wind during the snowstorm. 

US' capital wrapped in a snowy blanket
5/10
Image: AP

A woman turned away from the gusty wind blowing snow as she strolled through Federal Hill Park in Baltimore.

US' capital wrapped in a snowy blanket
6/10
Image: AP

A person was seen walking with the dog as snow falls on the National Mall in Washington.

US' capital wrapped in a snowy blanket
7/10
Image: AP

A winter storm delivered heavy snow to the Capitol in Washington on Monday, January 3. 

US' capital wrapped in a snowy blanket
8/10
Image: AP

The snow covered the statues of soldiers in the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington.  

US' capital wrapped in a snowy blanket
9/10
Image: AP

A child was seen getting pulled on a sledge as the winter storm delivered heavy snow to the Capitol in Washington. 

US' capital wrapped in a snowy blanket
10/10
Image: AP

A man was seen soaking the moment as he jogged along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington. 

Tags: US, Washington, snowstorm
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | New Zealand rings in New Year 2022 with firecrackers & festive lighting

IN PICS | New Zealand rings in New Year 2022 with firecrackers & festive lighting
IN PICS: Remembering influential personalities who passed away in 2021

IN PICS: Remembering influential personalities who passed away in 2021