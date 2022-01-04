In Pictures: Snow Blankets US Capital As Winter Storm Hits Washington

Quick links:
President Joe Biden's motorcade sits on the tarmac next to Air Force One during the winter snowstorm at Andrews Air Force Base.
President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One during the winter snowstorm at Andrews Air Force Base on Monday, January 3.
Snow falls at the White House early in the morning in Washington on January 3, as the winter storm blows into the Mid-Atlantic area.
A person was seen walking along a path as a large United States flag waves in gusty wind during the snowstorm.
A woman turned away from the gusty wind blowing snow as she strolled through Federal Hill Park in Baltimore.
A child was seen getting pulled on a sledge as the winter storm delivered heavy snow to the Capitol in Washington.