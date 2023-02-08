In Pictures: US Navy Shoots Down Chinese Spy Balloon, Releases First Photos Of Debris

Quick links:
US Navy divers began pulling pieces of the downed Chinese spy balloon from the depths of the ocean floor with reconnaissance drones dubbed Kingfish and the Swordfish.
After collecting all of the balloon’s white fabric and shell structure found floating on the surface, the Navy has now shifted to an all-underwater search for the remnants.
US Navy and Coast Guard personnel were using underwater drones to locate and map the debris field, and divers were in the water gathering up what they could, officials said.
The debris already collected was being hauled by small boats to a few area locations, including a Coast Guard station south of Myrtle Beach.
Downed balloon will eventually go either to the FBI lab at Quantico, Virginia, or other sites where experts can analyze it, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Head of US Northern Command, Gen. Glen VanHerck, who is in charge of the recovery effort, and several Biden administration officials will brief members of Congress on the balloon on Wednesday.
White House and Pentagon officials have largely avoided providing any details on the balloon’s capabilities.
Officials said they are aware of the sites the balloon crossed over — including nuclear missile silos and other military installations — and knows how to protect them from any intelligence.
Even if the balloon was able to transmit, they said, it wasn’t getting any new or important information to send.
The balloon, an estimated 200 feet (60 meters) tall, was carrying a long sensor package underneath, which VanHerck estimated was the size of a small regional jet.
The balloon debris is scattered in waters that are about 50 feet (15 meters) deep, but stretch across an area 15 football fields long and 15 football fields across, VanHerck said.
Navy warship, USS Carter Hall, is heading the recovery effort, aided by three Coast Guard cutters — Venturous, Richard Snyder and Nathan Bruckenthal — as well as USNS Pathfinder.