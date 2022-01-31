Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: Willow Biden Joins Long List Of Pets Who Have Lived In The White House

US President Joe Biden has welcomed a cat named Willow to the White House. The feline joins the varied list of pets who have lived in the White House.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
White House Pets
1/9
Image: AP

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have welcomed a green-eyed tabby named Willow to  the White House. Willow is the first feline since former President George Bush's cat in the White House.

White House Pets
2/9
Image: AP

Former President Barack Obama had a male Portuguese water dog named Bo and Sunny, a female of the same breed in White House. Bo joined the Obamas in 2009 and Sunny joined them in 2013.  

White House Pets
3/9
Image: AP

Former US President Bill Clinton and First lady Hillary Clinton had a pet dog named Buddy. They also had a cat named Socks in the White House. 

White House Pets
4/9
Image: AP

Former First lady Jacqueline Kennedy leads her daughter's pony, Macaroni. Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of John F. Kennedy enjoyed riding her pony named Macaroni as well as Tex on the South Lawn. 

White House Pets
5/9
Image: Twitter/@WhiteHouse

President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden also have a German shepherd puppy named Commander in the White House. Previously, they had two other German shepherds named Champ and Major. 

White House Pets
6/9
Image: AP

Former US President Bill Clinton caught on camera with his pet dog Buddy and cat Socks in the White House. 

White House Pets
7/9
Image: AP

Former US President Bill Clinton's cat Socks captured in the White House briefing room in Washington. 

White House Pets
8/9
Image: AP

Former US President Barack Obama captured with his daughters Malia and Sasha Obama along with their dog Bo in the White House. Bo died in May 2021 after a battle with cancer.

White House Pets
9/9
Image: AP

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden had dogs named Major and Champ at the White House. Major was sent back to Delaware home due to his aggressive behaviour and Champ has died in June 2021. 

Tags: Willow Biden, White House, US
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: US bridge collapses, President Biden vows to rebuild all creaky infrastructure

IN PICS: US bridge collapses, President Biden vows to rebuild all creaky infrastructure
In Pics: Thousands flock near Parliament Hill in Canada to protest against COVID curbs

In Pics: Thousands flock near Parliament Hill in Canada to protest against COVID curbs