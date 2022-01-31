IN PICTURES: Willow Biden Joins Long List Of Pets Who Have Lived In The White House

Quick links:
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have welcomed a green-eyed tabby named Willow to the White House. Willow is the first feline since former President George Bush's cat in the White House.
Former President Barack Obama had a male Portuguese water dog named Bo and Sunny, a female of the same breed in White House. Bo joined the Obamas in 2009 and Sunny joined them in 2013.
Former US President Bill Clinton and First lady Hillary Clinton had a pet dog named Buddy. They also had a cat named Socks in the White House.
Former First lady Jacqueline Kennedy leads her daughter's pony, Macaroni. Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of John F. Kennedy enjoyed riding her pony named Macaroni as well as Tex on the South Lawn.
President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden also have a German shepherd puppy named Commander in the White House. Previously, they had two other German shepherds named Champ and Major.
Former US President Bill Clinton caught on camera with his pet dog Buddy and cat Socks in the White House.
Former US President Bill Clinton's cat Socks captured in the White House briefing room in Washington.
Former US President Barack Obama captured with his daughters Malia and Sasha Obama along with their dog Bo in the White House. Bo died in May 2021 after a battle with cancer.