In Syria, US Airstrike Targeting Al-Qaeda Leader Injures Family Of Six

An airstrike carried out by the United States in Syria on Friday, targeting an al-Qaeda leader has injured a family. Ahmad Qassim, a 52-year-old farmer, his wife, his two daughters and a son suffered various injuries in the blast reportedly caused due to a missile fired from a US drone. However, Qassim's 10-year-old son suffered serious head injuries during the airstrike.

Ahmad Qassim has revealed that the drone was targeting a man on a motorcycle that he was trying to overtake when the explosion occurred, according to AP. As per the news agency, the blast occurred near the northwestern village of Mastoumeh as the family drove back home to the northern town of Afrin. The US military has confirmed that it carried out a strike from a remotely piloted MQ-9 aircraft on Friday near the city of Idlib, according to AP. The US military mentioned that they were targeting “a senior al-Qaeda leader and planner”, however, initial reports of the strike had indicated possibilities of civilian casualties.

Family of six injured in the airstrike

Qassim told The Associated Press by telephone that he was overtaking the motorcycle when the incident occurred at 9:30 am local time on Friday. He further revealed that he came out of the car with minor arm and head injuries and helped his family get out of the vehicle. People of the region rushed in to help them in going to the hospital. As per the AP report, five family members have been discharged from the hospital, however, Qassim’s youngest son Mahmoud, continues to remain in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Idlib, according to AP. Qassim revealed that doctors have informed him that his son might have had to face permanent difficulties in moving his left arm and leg due to trauma caused to his brain. Qassim’s wife, Fatima Gargouh had her left leg broken while his daughters Hiba, and Batoul and 12-year-old son Walid suffered wounds that were not serious.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP