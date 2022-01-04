In US, 1 Lakh People Hospitalised With COVID As Over 1 Mn New Cases Reported In 24 Hours

Amid the Omicron surge observed in the United States, the latest statistics from the US Department of Health and Human Services indicates that over 103,000 individuals are now hospitalised with COVID-19 in the nation. This is regarded as the first time the US COVID tally has surpassed six figures in nearly four months. Apart from this, the US health officials have documented over three times as many new COVID-19 instances as compared to any prior wave, with over one million cases confirmed on Monday alone, reported USA Today.

Furthermore, roughly three-quarters of hospital beds throughout the nation are currently occupied, with one out of every seven beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, reported CNN. There are around 18,500 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospitals in their Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Also, ICU beds are nearly 78% full, with roughly a fifth of them reserved for COVID-19 patients.

Hospitalisation of COVID patients in US

The states with the highest COVID-19 hospitalisation rates are New Jersey, Ohio, and Delaware, with over 50 COVID-19 hospital admits per 100,000 people. According to CNN, COVID-19 hospitalisations are least recorded in Alaska and Wyoming, which is less than 10 per 100,000 people.

As per the statistics from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), child hospitalisations are at an all-time peak, with over 500 children hospitalised per day in the week ending December 31. Furthermore, recent CDC data reveals that the unvaccinated individuals' cumulative hospitalisation rates through November are roughly eight times higher, while unvaccinated youth aged from 12 to 17 are around ten times higher, reported CNN.

US COVID tally

Meanwhile, by 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, the figures from Johns Hopkins University discovered around 1,042,000 more instances than the day before, however, it was not clear whether all states in the nation had reported. Clearly, the statistic includes a significant figure of backlogged cases, ANI reported. On Saturday, one-fifth of states had reported infections, while one-third have confirmed cases on Sunday.

Nonetheless, according to USA TODAY, the previous single-day high was around 591,000 cases, which was established on Thursday. In addition to this, as per Worldometers, over 57,131,187 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 848,885 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)