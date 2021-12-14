In US, 40 Hospitalised With Severe Bleeding After Using Synthetic Marijuana: Report

In view of the rising of cases of severe bleeding associated with the use of synthetic cannabinoids, commonly known as "spice", has forced the health officials in Flordia to issue an alert notice to the public and emergency services. The co-managing director at the Florida Poison Control Center, Alfred Alleguas, told 10 Tampa Bay that the substance of synthetic marijuana was contaminated with a pesticide named rodenticide, which is used to kill rodents, including beavers. "So the commonality is that they are admitting to smoking 'spice,' or synthetic cannabinoids, and we've had laboratory confirmation that at least some of the samples we sent out are contaminated with rodenticide," Alleguas said.

Notably, anticoagulant, rodenticide is a toxicant used for killing rats and insects and the sample reveals that it is contaminated with the same, in a much higher concentration. Those people who have been smoking "spice" have shown symptoms associated with coagulopathy, a condition that impairs the blood's ability to coagulate, or clot. Earlier, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County had warned people involved in smoking synthetic substances who showed signs of severe illness.

The @HealthyFla is investigating reports of individuals in the #Tampa area who've become severely ill after smoking “spice,” a synthetic #marijuana, displayed symptoms of coagulopathy, a condition where the blood’s ability to clot is impaired.

40 people hospitalised in Florida with severe bleeding

According to a report published by the Florida Poison Information Center, as many as 40 people have been hospitalised in the last seven days with severe bleeding after consuming the synthetic substance purchased in the Tampa Bay area. Most of the people reportedly had nosebleeds, bleeding gums, vomiting blood, blood in urine and stool, and heavy menstrual bleeding, among others. Moreover, the symptoms are likely to get worse rapidly, said Florida Poison.

Meanwhile, the health department has issued alerts and is monitoring the situation. The department is closely working with the public health agencies and is coordinating with hospitals and emergency medical services to keep a check on other potential patients. The health department has also established an emergency desk for those showing any symptoms related to "Spice" to call at 1-800-222-1222.

