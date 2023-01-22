In US, 6 Arrested After Protest Over The Death Of An Activist Turns Violent In Atlanta

A violent protest in Atlanta over the fatal shooting of an environmental activist, led to the arrest of at least six people at downtown on Saturday. According to The Washington Post, around 100 people took to the streets to protest against the American police after an environmental activist was shot dead earlier this week.

The protestors marched on the streets of Atlanta and raised banners that read, “You Can’t Kill us All,” and “Trees give life, police take it.” The protestors then made their way up to Peachtree Street, Atlanta’s commercial and entertainment district.

The activist who goes by the name Tortugita, was killed on Wednesday. The late environmental activist and the Saturday protestors were also protesting against the formation of a police training facility which is popularly called the “Cop City”, by its opponents.

According to CNN, the proposed facility is expected to cost around $90 million. Following the death of the activists, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation asserted that the “Forrest defender” was killed after shooting a state trooper in the abdomen. However, the protestors are demanding an “independent investigation” over the issue.

What started off as a peaceful march turned violent instantly

The Saturday protests started off in a peaceful manner, but a group of people later started “committing illegal acts”, CNN reported. The Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum asserted in a press conference that the “illegal acts” included breaking windows and attacking police cruisers.

The Chief also informed that at least three businesses in the area sustained damages to their windows and further investigation is still underway. According to the Washington Post, the protestors also targeted Wells Fargo Bank and Chase Bank as the Atlanta protests intensified.

The governor of Georgia, Governor Brian P. Kemp, took to Twitter to condemn the violent unrest. “Violence and unlawful destruction of property are not acts of protest. They are crimes that will not be tolerated in Georgia and will be prosecuted fully. Thank you to the hardworking @ga_dps, @GBI_GA, @Atlanta_Police, and others actively keeping our streets safe tonight,” Kemp wrote on Twitter.

The Atlanta Mayor, Andre Dickens also addressed the issue at a news conference. “My message is simple to those who seek to continue this type of criminal behavior,” the Mayor asserted. In the press conference, the Mayor maintained an aggressive stance and asserted, “We will find you and we will arrest you and you will be held accountable.” According to CNN, Dickens was among the city council members who voted in favour of the training center in 2021.