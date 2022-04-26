In US, Biden Admin Launches First 'comprehensive' Plan To Combat Drone Threats: Report

In an attempt to counter threats posed by drones to the United States, the Biden administration launched its first "comprehensive" plan on Monday, April 25. The administration unveiled the "Domestic Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems National Action Plan," which aims to proactively address concerns and safeguard the US against criminal UAS activity. Speaking to Fox News, a senior administration official said that the plan has been released as perpetrators are increasingly using unmanned aircraft systems to commit crimes and conduct illegal surveillance, industrial espionage, and other activities.

Drones have become a "regular feature of American life" over the last decade, according to the official, who noted that they are utilised for recreation, research, and business. The official also stated that the technology's widespread use has posed "new threats" to public safety, privacy, and homeland security. According to the official, the plan was prepared in collaboration with numerous agencies, the intelligence community, and regulatory experts. He stated that it was designed to address "critical policy and legal gaps" that obstruct the government's ability to protect key national security interests.

UAS can be used for many nefarious reasons: US official

The official went on to say that the Biden administration is unaware of any specific threats posed by any state or non-state actor, however, the rollout is in response to "suspicious" behaviour in other countries. "We know the same capabilities are existing here. This is so we can be proactive and ahead of a threat," Fox News quoted the US official as saying. He said that UAS are used for a variety of business and recreational reasons and they can also be used for nefarious reasons, as has been the case with many technological advancements.

Biden admin to allow CIA & NASA to conduct UAS detection and mitigation actions

According to the official, only a few agencies within the Departments of Homeland Security (DHS), Justice (DOJ), Defense, and Energy have the power under existing federal legislation to perform UAS detection and counter-UAS mitigation actions. Other departments may have the authority to carry out the actions, although not for all high-risk locations, he noted. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is also mulling allowing the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to conduct UAS detection and mitigation actions in order to protect domestic targets, as well as allowing NASA to conduct detection activities in order to defend its own targets.

Image: Unsplash/AP