In US, Dangerous Tornadoes Rip Through Parts Of Texas & Oklahoma; Destruction To Intensify

Dangerous tornadoes, powerful winds threatened lives of 22 million people in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, as the entire US southern coast was issued warnings.

At least four people were critically injured after multiple dangerous tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Tuesday sending frantic people running for cover. No deaths were reported. The severe storm twister headed towards Louisiana and Mississippi after causing widespread infrastructure damage in Austin and Dallas. The volatile tornadoes battered the buildings and overturned the cars along the Interstate 35 corridor majorly in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin. It brought heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to parts of Texas and Arkansas, according to the updates from Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. It caused widespread damage in the southern Oklahoma town of Kingston.

Several roads, including a stretch of Interstate 20 and several state highways witnessed high water due to the intense downpours and storms that made the commute near impossible and challenging. As many as three drivers were rescued from high waters, Deputies in Caddo Parish, which includes Shreveport, informed in a tweet. As the Storm Prediction Center issued the second-highest risk category for the tornadoes, areas in Louisiana and Mississippi were comparatively at moderate risk. 

22 million people in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana on path of volatile twister 

The dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds threatened the lives of 22 million people in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, as the entire US southern coast was issued a warning of flash flooding by the National Weather Service. As many as 65,000 were rendered without power in Texas. 50,000 homes and businesses were left without power. At least two were reported trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building and one other was rushed to the hospital.

Two tornado twisters were seen in Williamson County. One that developed, headed to the Round Rock and crossed I-35 at the SH-45 intersection into north into Granger. Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that it may be a "miracle" that so far no deaths had been confirmed in Williamson County. Judge Bill Gravell held a press conference alongside Gov. Abbott. “I want to say thank you to my governor. He was one of the first ones to call and he said it's going to be alright,” said Gravell.

Round Rock, he informed, will purposefully shut off electricity due to the dangers of it snapping the power lines. 

"It's important that we turn off power and, for some of our residents, that might be discomforting because of electricity be being turned off tonight at your home," said Gravell. "I would just simply say this: If you have a home that you're in and your electricity is off, be grateful because not all of our residents have that."

"I wanted the judge to know that the state is standing with the people of Williamson County shoulder to shoulder," Gov. Abbott said at the press conference. 

"We know that you faced a devastating storm, we know that there's people whose lives have been completely interrupted, but it may be a miracle, also, because even though there's been some devastating physical damage, to my knowledge, there is no report of loss of life, which is just stunning."

