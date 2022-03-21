In US, Dentist Found Guilty Of Health Care Fraud For Damaging Patients' Teeth: Report

What would you do if you visited a dentist for treatment and he intentionally broke your tooth? As bizarre as it may sound, this is exactly what a dentist in the USA has been found guilty of.

The jury has convicted a Wisconsin dentist of health care fraud after he purposely damaged the patients' teeth in order to cover the crown under an insurance claim, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The former Jackson dentist has been convicted concerning the high rate of crowning patients' teeth, many of which did not require it. The former Jackson dentist named Scott Charmoli had placed over 1,600 crowns in 20 months.

The insurance company executive has testified that Wisconsin dentists on average attach less than six crowns per 100 patients; however, Scott Charmoli reportedly started installing over 32 crowns per 100 patients in 2019. As per the news report, the scheme was uncovered after Charmoli sold his practice in 2019 and the new owners understood it after they assessed files that the crown numbers were more than they are used ordinarily.

Sentencing of Scott Charmoli scheduled for June

Scott Charmoli faces a maximum of 60 years in prison and his sentencing is scheduled in June. In 2020, Charmoli was accused on eight counts and the Milwaukee federal court found him guilty on seven counts which included five fraud charges in relation to four patients and two charges in making false statements for two of the same patients, as per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report.

He also reportedly faces medical malpractice lawsuits in Washington County filed by nearly 100 former patients. Since February 2021, Scott Charmoli's license to practice dentistry in Wisconsin has been suspended pending the verdict of the federal case.

Scott Chamoli convinced patients on need to instal crown

According to the indictment, Scott Chamoli convinced patients that he or she required a crown as they were having a fracture or decay in the teeth. After he broke the patient's teeth, he would take the x-ray of the patient's teeth which would be sent to the insurance company for a claim. As per the news report, insurance companies do not give full reimbursement for the crown procedure and patients also made the payment for it. Scott Charmoli billed $745,570 in claims given to Delta Dental and had received $318,600 between 2016 to 2018.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)