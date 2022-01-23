In US, Hospitals Struggle As COVID Surge & Omicron Variant Delays Other Treatments

The surging cases of the Omicron variant have put the health care systems across the globe under extreme pressure. In the United States, hospitals are currently struggling with a spike in the number of COVID patients which in turn creates problem for people seeking hospital care for other health issues. According to a report by The Guardian, less severe cases have been put on hold as waiting lines outside emergency units are stretching longer than usual.

Due to the surge in COVID cases, more than 1,44,000 people were admitted to hospitals in the US with COVID-related ailments on Tuesday, the highest level on record, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Hospitals in New York and Connecticut that witnessed an early Omicron surge are currently facing an easing of the load, however, several states continue to struggle.

US hospitals struggle as Omicron Covid surge delays other treatments

According to the University of Minnesota, COVID patients have the overwhelming majority of hospital beds in some communities. Places including Jefferson, West Virginia; Orange, Indiana; Columbia, Pennsylvania; and Pender, North Carolina, have reported more than 70% of all hospital admissions. The CDC released a report on Friday that claims the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines provided 94% protection against urgent care and hospital visits for people with a booster dose. Whereas, unvaccinated people aged between 50 and 64 years were 44 times at a higher risk of getting hospitalised due to COVID, revealed the report by the CDC published on Thursday. "The data here show the protection provided by vaccines and the importance of being up to date on your Covid-19 vaccination – which, for tens of millions of Americans, means getting your booster dose," said CDC chief Rochelle Walensky at a White House briefing.

The hospital has observed that COVID patients are less severe compared to the previous surge, which was caused by the Delta variant. However, the present situation has overwhelmed the hospital and challenged the availability of care for non-COVID diseases. Rick Pollack, chief executive and president of the American Hospital Association, said that due to the higher number of hospitalizations and a lower number of healthcare workers, the situation is worsening.

Image: PTI/Pixabay