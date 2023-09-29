In US, House Passes Appropriations Bills Amid Looming Government Shutdown Threat

In a bid to avert a looming government shutdown, the Republican-controlled House took significant strides on Thursday by passing three annual appropriations bills. This comes after months of political impasse and serves as an attempt by Republicans to consolidate their position in negotiations with the Senate over crucial funding measures.

The stakes are high as Congress hurtles toward a potential government shutdown, making these appropriations bills a matter of considerable consequence. According to a report from Axios, by passing these bills, Republicans aim to gain a strategic upper hand in forthcoming discussions aimed at securing the funding needed to keep the government operational.

Here is what you need to know

Late Thursday night, the House saw the passage of three out of the four Republican appropriations bills, marking the first such success since the August recess. Here's a breakdown of the bills:

State Department and Foreign Operations: This bill passed with a vote of 216-212, an outcome that saw a remarkable alignment as right-wing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and centrist Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) sided with Democrats in opposition.

Defense: The Defence appropriations bill passed with a vote of 218-210. Notably, centrist Reps. Jared Golden (D-Maine) and Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez (D-Wa.) broke party lines to vote with the GOP in favor of the bill. On the other side, right-wing Reps. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) and Ken Buck (R-Colo.) joined Democrats in their opposition.

Homeland Security: This bill secured passage with a vote of 220-208. Similar to the Defence bill, Reps. Golden and Gluesenkamp Perez crossed party lines to support the bill, emphasizing the unique dynamics at play.

However, not all appropriations bills saw success in the House. The Agriculture and FDA bill failed to pass, with a vote of 191-237. Notably, 27 Republicans voted against this bill, primarily consisting of moderates who took issue with language restricting access to abortion pills and rural members opposed to spending cuts.

House also voted on supplemental aid to Ukraine

The House also voted 311-117 to pass a standalone $300 million supplemental aid package designated for Ukraine. This package includes the establishment of a special inspector general tasked with overseeing Ukraine assistance funding. Remarkably, this Ukraine aid package had been stripped out of the defence bill to appease the concerns of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch opponent within the House GOP to US involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

Reflecting a growing sense of unease within the Republican ranks regarding support for Ukraine, more than half of House Republicans voted against the aid package. This marked a stark contrast to the strong support it received from Democrats. As Congress races against the clock to navigate the complex web of funding and political maneuvering, the fate of government operations hangs in the balance.