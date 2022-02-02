In US, Hundreds Of Flights Delayed & Cancelled As States Brace For Winter Storm

Hundreds of flights have been canceled in the United States as a significant part of the country braced for a massive winter storm. The Governors have urged the people to stay off roads and schools have been closed as the winter storm could result in heavy snow and freezing rain, according to AP. The winter storm was due to arrive on Tuesday night and has put states from New Mexico to Vermont under winter storm warnings.

According to FlightAware, more than 1000 flights have been canceled and over 1000 flights have been delayed on Wednesday. 157 flights have been canceled at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport and 149 flights have been canceled at the St Louis Lambert International Airport. The number of flights delayed at St Louis Lambert International Airport are 147 and 141 flights had been canceled at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

As the United States braced for a major winter storm, Southwest Airlines on Tuesday announced that it would suspend all its flight operations on Wednesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Thursday at its Dallas Love Field hub.

Southwest Airlines planning to operate limited number of flights

Southwest spokesperson Dan Landson informed that they are planning to operate a limited or reduced schedule in some of the cities that are in the path of the storm. Meanwhile, Illinois lawmakers have decided to cancel three scheduled days of session this week as the central part of the state braces for heavy snow, ice and high wind gusts in the region, according to AP. Marty Rausch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland has informed that it will be a "very messy system" and will make "travel very difficult."

Missouri Governor declares a state of emergency

According to the National Weather Service, 6 to 12 inches of snow was expected to hit in parts of the Rockies and Midwest by Thursday morning while heavy snowfall is expected from Texas through the Ohio valley, as per the AP report. Furthermore, the weather service informed that on Wednesday and Thursday 8 to 14 inches of snow might be possible in parts of Michigan. As the US braces for a massive winter storm, Missouri Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency and school districts and universities have been advised to function in online mode. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has declared a statewide state of emergency as the winter storm approaches in the United States.

(Inputs from AP)