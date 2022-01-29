In US, Man Attempts To Kill President Joe Biden Because 'God Ordered Him': Report

A construction contractor was allegedly charged for threatening US President Joe Biden, New York Post reported. According to the media report, a man hailing from Kansas, a state in the Midwestern United States, drove his car on Wednesday to assassinate President Biden and reportedly told federal agents that he "is an agent of God and the divine power ordered him to kill Biden." As per the NY Post, the accused, Scott Merryman, reportedly told federal agents that God ordered him to go to Washington DC to chop off the head of the serpent in order to save the country.

According to the police, the man is a construction contractor and he reportedly told officials that the people of the United States were now fed up with Biden's divisiveness policy. He reiterated that he was only following the orders of the divine power that directed him to kill the US President. Also, the accused told police that Biden would go to hell.

Quoting a report by The Daily Beast, the New York Post reported that the accused accepted his crime and said, "Cut the head off the snake in the heart of the nation" while walking out of the police station. "Merryman made numerous comments about God, being guided by God, cloaked in the ‘blood of the lamb,’ and armoured by God," NY Post quoted the court filing.

Accused apologizes for cancelling his plan for a month

"I’m coming for you b***h...I have a bullet with your name on it. I talked to the devil on the phone y’all… and I told him what’s up. I’m going to go lop the wicked old serpents head off with my razor-sharp double-edged long sword," the accused reportedly told the official.

The report also said the accused made a series of inappropriate Facebook posts in which officers said he used writing threatening messages on his social media account. Earlier on Tuesday, the accused apologised on social media for cancelling all of his plans for the week because he was “going on a God-led journey to our nation's capital," the New York Post reported.

