In US, Michelle Obama Sends Out Message To Voters Ahead Of Midterm Elections: Report

Ahead of this year's midterm elections, former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama urged the people of the country to "vote as if country's democracy depends on it." On Sunday, the letter titled "Fight For Our Vote" was published as an advertisement in the New York Times, as per CNN. Obama and her voting rights organization, 'When We All Vote,' urged Americans to continue participating in democracy in the wake of a historic attack on voting rights.

Thirty additional civic engagement, voting rights, and voter mobilization organizations signed the letter, which comes as Congress is yet to move on federal voting rights legislation. The NAACP, Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Action, NextGen America, Voto Latino Foundation, LeBron James' More Than A Vote, and Rock the Vote are among the organisations. "We stand united in our resolve to mobilise and turn out voters in the 2022 midterm elections, and make our democracy work for all of us," Obama stated in the letter as per CNN. According to her, 'When We All Vote' and a coalition of other organisations will try to recruit and train at least 100,000 volunteers and register more than a million new voters in the next one year.

Obama's letter released days after the US Capitol riot's anniversary

Obama stated that the coalition will employ thousands of lawyers to defend American voters and educate them on how to vote safely. She also stated that the coalition will also inspire at least 100,000 Americans to contact their senators in support of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. These are two proposed bills that have been blocked in the Senate due to the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to overturn. Obama's letter, which was released only days after the US Capitol riot's anniversary, referred to the uprising and the wave of voting restrictions that followed it at the state level around the country.

Americans must vow to fight for their rights in 2022: Obama

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has promised that if Republicans reject Democrats' current effort to advance voting rights legislation, the chamber will vote on whether to amend the Senate's legislative filibuster rules by Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 17. In her letter, Obama stated that in 2022, Americans must vow to fight for their rights. "Generations of Americans have endured in the face of poll taxes, literacy tests, and laws aimed at robbing them of their power - and they have done it by organising, demonstrating, and, most importantly, overcoming the obstacles in their path to vote. And now it's up to us to follow suit," Obama wrote as per CNN.