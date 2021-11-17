In US, Nearly 160,000 Soldiers Struggle To Feed Their Families: Report

A recent report by a US-based agency revealed that approximately 160,000 active-duty military personnel in the country were finding it difficult to feed their families. This estimate from Feeding America, which coordinates the efforts of more than 200 food banks around the country, emphasises how long-term food insecurity has pervaded every aspect of American society, including the military. Due to a lack of formal research, the exact scale of the problem is a matter of debate. However, activists claim that it has existed for years and that it primarily affects junior-level enlisted service members with children (ranks E1 through E4 in military jargon).

"It's a shocking truth that’s known to many food banks across the United States. This should be the cause of deep embarrassment," Vince Hall, Feeding America’s government relations officer was quoted as saying by The Associated Press (AP). According to Feeding America, food poverty affected 29% of personnel in the most junior enlisted ranks in 2020. In addition to the low pay for junior enlisted ranks, the military's frequent transfers make it difficult for military spouses to obtain stable employment. Furthermore, because of the internal military ethos of self-sufficiency, many soldiers are hesitant to discuss their problems for fear of being labelled irresponsible.

An obscure Agriculture Department rule exacerbates the problem by denying thousands of poor military families access to the SNAP government aid programme, also known as food stamps. The fact that a robust network of military-adjacent charitable groups such as the Armed Services YMCA and Blue Star Families has created an infrastructure of food banks near most major domestic facilities is perhaps the best indicator of how ingrained the problem has become. With high housing costs and many military bases within driving distance, San Diego might be one of the epicentres of the phenomena.

Thousands of military families barred from SNAP benefits

Families living off-base receive a Basic Allowance for Housing to assist cover the majority of their expenses. However, the 2008 Food and Nutrition Act states that the allowance is considered income when determining eligibility for SNAP benefits, which disqualifies thousands of military families. However, for tax purposes and WIC benefits, the allowance does not count as income. Meanwhile, activists for food security say that they are perplexed by both the original rule and the fact that it has been in place for more than a decade.

The problem is bigger than merely a humanitarian one. According to Josh Protas, vice president of public policy at MAZON, an organisation that has conducted considerable research on military hunger, it has a direct influence on national security. Armed forces members who are experiencing food insecurity are more prone to become distracted in the field and are less likely to re-enlist, he stated. "We are doing a disservice to future recruitment efforts. We could be losing good people because they can’t support their families," he was quoted as saying be The AP. It should be mentioned here that several people engaged in the issue have chastised the Pentagon for ignoring the situation.

(With AP inputs)

Image: AP