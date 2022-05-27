In US, Parking Attendant Takes Manhattan Doctor's Lamborghini For 5-hour Joyride: Report

A garage parking attendant took a very expensive Lamborghini of a Manhattan physician for a joy ride for five hours after the doctor, who was once dubbed the "sexiest doctor alive", parked it at his building garage at night. On May 6, the car of doctor Mikhail Varshavski, also known as Dr. Mike, went missing after he parked it at his 'Hudson Yards' building and headed home for the night. According to media reports, Dr. Mike bought the Lambo for around $320,000 in September 2021 and kept it in a guarded garage at his apartment building in Manhattan, US.

Further, the physician's security staff informed him that "a garage employee” had taken his vehicle at around 1 a.m. (local time) without the permission of the doctor "in a gross deviation of his duties", according to the New York Post report.

Parking attendant drives black 2021 Lambo away from the garage at night

The security crew then inspected the CCTV footage and discovered that the parking attendant drove a black 2021 Lambo away from the garage, according to the police. The attendant came under suspicion after residents in the apartment went to pick up their cars and discovered him missing. A source explained, “The reason that they caught him was that other people came to get their cars and there was no one there. So, security had to go through the footage to find out where he went, and then they waited for him to return a few hours later," the New York post reported.

In the morning, at 6 a.m., (local time) the parking attendant brought the Lamborghini back to the garage. The New York Police Department discovered that the Lambo was driven all around the city after conducting license plate checks. According to an NYPD official, no arrests have been made in the matter.

Varshavski, a family physician at Atlantic Health System's Overlook Medical Center, was awarded the Sexiest Doctor Alive by People Magazine in 2015. The renowned surgeon appeared on the famous trivia game show 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' in the year 2019.

Further, in 2019, he gained attention when he rescued the life of a passenger who was suffering from anaphylactic shock on a commercial trip to Israel. Recently, he just won a boxing fight at Tampa's Yuengling Center, donating over $100,000 for those affected by the Ukraine crisis, Daily Mail reported.

(Image: Instagram-Doctor.Mike)